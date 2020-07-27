This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 July, 2020
Donegal, Wexford and Mayo club matches to feature in TG4's upcoming GAA coverage

Kilcar against St Eunan’s and the clash of Breaffy facing Castlebar Mitchels are part of the coverage on 7-9 August.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 27 Jul 2020, 3:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,737 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5160870
Patrick McBrearty, Aaron Maddock and Aidan O'Shea are some of the players that may be in action.
Patrick McBrearty, Aaron Maddock and Aidan O'Shea are some of the players that may be in action.
Image: INPHO

DONEGAL AND MAYO football along with Wexford hurling will be in the spotlight after the latest set of club fixtures have been announced by TG4 for their GAA BEO coverage.

The station is set to this weekend televise club games from Kilkenny (Ballyhale v Tullaroan) on Friday night before Sunday sees football action from Galway (Corofin v Oughterard) and Meath (Simonstown Gaels v Skryne).

The schedule for the following weekend, 7-9 August, has been released today.

The Friday night football game will come from Donegal with Kilcar, champions in 2017, meeting St Eunan’s, who last lifted the title in 2014. The match will pit several members of Declan Bonner’s Donegal squad with Kilcar having Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty while St Eunan’s can call on the likes of Shaun Patton, Eamon Doherty and Niall O’Donnell.

The Sunday afternoon live game will be a quarter-final tie in Wexford with the pairings set to be confirmed after the group games this weekend.

And the deferred coverage on that Sunday is the meeting in Mayo of near neighbours Castlebar Mitchels and Breaffy. That pairing contested the 2013 and 2015 deciders with Castlebar Mitchels triumphing as part of four titles they won in the last decade.

Mayo county figures in line to feature include Aidan and Seamus O’Shea, Robert Hennelly and Matthew Ruane for Breaffy while Patrick and James Durcan are part of the Castlebar Mitchels contingent.

