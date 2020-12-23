BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 23 December 2020
Monaghan confirm major coup with the addition of Donie Buckley

The former Kerry and Mayo coach joins Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney’s backroom team.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 9:33 AM
1 hour ago 1,740 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5309703
Buckley left his role with Kerry last year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MONAGHAN HAVE CONFIRMED that Donie Buckley has joined the county’s senior football team as Head Coach.

The addition of former Kerry and Mayo coach Buckley comes as a major coup for Monaghan, who have also secured the services of Jonny Davis as Head of Athletic Performance.

Manager Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney had been looking to bulk up his backroom team for 2021 and will be very pleased to bring in the highly-rated Buckley.

Buckley was part of the Kerry management team that guided the county to the 2019 All-Ireland final but he subsequently departed in what was a big surprise.

Buckley also had a six-year spell with Mayo, where his coaching work drew consistent praise. 

Meanwhile, Davis joins the Monaghan set-up having previously worked with Tyrone and also as the Head of Strength & Conditioning for Ulster Rugby. 

