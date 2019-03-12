This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donn McClean reviews a dramatic Day 1 at Cheltenham

Wins for Espoir D’Allen, Roksana and Klassical Dream were among the highlights.

By Donn McClean Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 9:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,668 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4538330
Rugby Walsh falls off Benie Des Dieux during the fifth race of the day.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Rugby Walsh falls off Benie Des Dieux during the fifth race of the day.
Rugby Walsh falls off Benie Des Dieux during the fifth race of the day.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

YOU WANTED DRAMA? You could have been sitting in the front row at the Abbey.

Espoir D’Allen ran out a seriously impressive winner of the Unibet Champion Hurdle in the end. JP McManus’ horse bounded up the hill under Mark Walsh to come clear of his rivals and record a remarkable victory, a first Champion Hurdle for his rider, a first for his trainer Gavin Cromwell, who is having a season of seasons. But that was the final act.

The drama started when the reigning dual champion Buveur D’Air came down at the third flight. It was a shame that JP McManus’ horse came down, that he was thereby deprived of his chance of completing a Champion Hurdle hat-trick and joining an elite group. He brought down Sharjah too. It means that we just don’t know how either would have fared.

The drama continued. Apple’s Jade made a mistake at the flight of hurdles in front of the stands with a circuit to run, and had to be ridden away from it by Jack Kennedy to go up again and match strides with fellow pace-setter Melon. Her rider never really looked happy after that, and she ultimately faded from the top of the hill.

Then Laurina came under pressure and, all of a sudden it became apparent that Espoir D’Allen was travelling best of all. And how. He hit the front at the second last flight, led into the home straight and powered clear up the hill.

Many thought that JP McManus would land his eighth Champion Hurdle today, but most of those thought that, if he did, it would be with Buveur D’Air that he would do it. In Espoir D’Allen, however, he has a young horse, a mere five-year-old, who may be only just beginning. He is only the second five-year-old to win the Champion Hurdle since See You Then, and See You Then won two more.

There was more drama 40 minutes later, when Benie Des Dieux went down to the final flight with the race in the bag, and came down. It was heart-breaking for her trainer and her rider and her owner, and for the many who backed her, and it left the way clear for Roksana and Harry Skelton to stay on up the hill for victory.

There was a good start to the day for her trainer Willie Mullins though, and her rider Ruby Walsh. Many said that the 2019 Willie Mullins Cheltenham team was not as strong as it has been in recent years. They said that he didn’t have the strength in depth. (It’s the weather.) Then they ran the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, and Mullins won it. Then they ran the Arkle, and Mullins won that too.

It was significant that Mullins decided to run Klassical Dream in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on Tuesday, not in the Ballymore Hurdle on Wednesday, given that he also had Aramon in the curtain-raiser.

The Dream Well gelding travelled really well through his race for Ruby Walsh, he moved easily into the lead on the run down the hill, and he stayed on strongly back up it to record an impressive victory.

And later on the day, Rachael Blackmore continued her incredible season with a first Cheltenham Festival winner on the Henry de Bromhead-trained A Plus Tard. The rider had her horse in a really good racing rhythm from early, just behind the pace, jumping accurately. She kicked him into the lead at the top of the home straight and over the last two fences, and she didn’t stop kicking until after they had crossed the winning line, 16 lengths clear of her closest pursuer.

Dramatic day all right. More tomorrow.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Donn McClean

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Hard work and patience the name of the game for Munster's Ryan
    Hard work and patience the name of the game for Munster's Ryan
    'It's been working in training for three years, so it's good it came off'
    Wales retain hope of having Liam Williams at fullback for clash with Ireland
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    FOOTBALL
    No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win
    No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win
    Jurgen Klopp hits out at 'Manchester United pundits'
    Arsenal teenager earns first Northern Ireland call-up
    IRELAND
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie