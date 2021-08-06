Membership : Access or Sign Up
Donnacha Ryan confirmed as part of O'Gara's new-look La Rochelle coaching team

Ryan will have responsibility for the La Rochelle forwards alongside Romain Carmignani.

By Niall Kelly Friday 6 Aug 2021, 9:39 AM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FORMER MUNSTER TEAM-MATES Ronan O’Gara and Donnacha Ryan will be reunited next season, with Ryan confirmed today as part of O’Gara’s coaching team at the Top 14 giants.

Ryan, 37, hung up his boots at the end of last season after four seasons with Racing 92 in Paris.

And the Tipperary native will now cut his teeth in the coaching world, overseeing the La Rochelle forwards alongside Romain Carmignani.

Carmignani and Sebastien Boboul have been promoted to first-team coaching roles, while South Africa’s Gurthro Steenkamp comes in as scrum coach.

La Rochelle open their new Top 14 campaign on 4 September with a mouthwatering meeting against Toulouse — a repeat of last season’s final, which Toulouse won 18-8.

O’Gara will also be hoping to go one better in the Heineken Champions Cup this time around, with last year’s beaten finalists drawn in Pool A where they will take on Bath and Glasgow Warriors.

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella are joined by Craig Ray on The42 Rugby Weekly to preview the deciding third Lions Test on Saturday.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

