This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Doping scandal guru says drugs still widespread in baseball

Victor Conte told USA Today that players had worked out how to elude testers.

By AFP Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 11:09 AM
1 hour ago 593 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4716866
Close-up of a baseball in a glove.
Image: Chris And Kate Knorr
Close-up of a baseball in a glove.
Close-up of a baseball in a glove.
Image: Chris And Kate Knorr

THE MASTERMIND OF the notorious BALCO doping scandal believes the explosion in home runs seen across baseball this season shows that athletes are continuing to use performance-enhancing drugs, a report said Monday.

Victor Conte, the founder of the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative, told USA Today that baseball players had worked out how to elude drug-testers by varying the time and dosage of performance-enhancing substances.

Conte, 69, was jailed for four months in 2005 for his role in a notorious doping scandal which implicated baseball stars Barry Bonds and Jason Giambi and led to the downfall of Olympic track and field star Marion Jones.

However, Conte has continued to speak out on the subject of doping in baseball, and believes a recent spike in home runs is explained by drug use.

At the current pace, Major League Baseball is on target to record 6,668 home runs this year, nearly 1,100 more than last season, and 500 more than the all-time record of 6,105 set in 2017.

Some players and critics believe changes to baseballs used by the league are responsible for the rising homer rate.

Conte, however, believes drugs are behind the boom.

“There are guys using these drugs, really as many or more than ever before,” Conte told USA Today.

The difference is these guys not only understand how and when to take it, but what dosage and delivery level, and not test positive. Hey, good news travels fast, right?”

“Guys can’t take the large dosages they used to, but they’ve figured out how to circumvent the system rather easily, and are flying under the radar. That’s why you have so many guys (on pace for) 40 homers, but nobody is hitting 80.”

Conte said testing players at stadiums was ineffective.

Some performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) “are simply undetectable, and there are other ways that you can use PEDs and circumvent the testing,” Conte said.

“In the old days, before testing, you can load up on testosterone and it will keep your levels high 24 hours a day. Now, they use a fast-acting testosterone. You can take a little (lozenge), take a cream, and after four hours, it peaks, and comes down six or eight hours later.

“If baseball really wanted to bust their ass, you’d go to their house in the middle of the night or the first thing in the morning.”

Baseball has one of the toughest anti-doping regimes of any professional sport in the United States.

The league carried out more than 11,526 drug tests last year, and tested 2,244 blood samples for human growth hormone.

According to league figures, 11 adverse analytical findings were reported from the drug testing which led to sanctions.

Eight cases were for performance-enhancing substances, two for the diuretic furosemide and one for the stimulant amphetamine.

The performance-enhancing substances found included the steroid stanozolol and banned blood booster erythropoietin.

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie