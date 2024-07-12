Munster captain Dorothy Wall joins Exeter Chiefs

IRELAND BACK-FIVE FORWARD Dorothy Wall has joined English Premiership club Exeter Chiefs from Munster.

Tipperary woman Wall, who was captain of her native province, said that the switch made sense for her “both personally and professionally” as she announced her decision to leave Munster after five years in red.

Wall, who lined out in the lock for Ireland during the Six Nations, is expected to be used predominantly in her more traditional role of back row at Sandy Park.

“I am very excited to be joining Exeter Chiefs and playing in the Allianz PWR next season,” said the 24-year-old.

“I’ve really enjoyed watching Exeter over the last few seasons and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and growing my game over the next while.

“At this point in my life, a change makes sense for me, both personally and professionally. I’m excited to hopefully run out at Sandy Park next season alongside my other Irish teammates.

“I’d like to thank the IRFU and Munster Rugby for their support & understanding and I remain hugely committed to Ireland as we head into a Rugby World Cup year.”

Wall, a talented basketball player in her youth, joined Fethard RFC in her mid-teens before being called up by Munster at the U18 grade.

She made her first interpro start against Connacht in 2019, earning seven more Munster caps in all and captaining her province during the 2023 season.

The Fethard woman spent the last five seasons playing her club rugby with Blackrock in the Women’s AIL while she completed her degree in radiography in UCD.

Wall, who has 28 international caps and was integral to Ireland’s qualification for the 2025 World Cup via this year’s Six Nations, also captained the Clovers in the inaugural Celtic Challenge competition last season.

Chiefs head coach Susie Appleby said of her new recruitment: “Dorothy is a really exciting player who can play in both the back and second rows but is also a great carrier of the ball and has leadership experience.

“Chiefs has truly benefited from bringing Irish players to Sandy Park with Nic (Nichola Fryday), Cli (Cliodhna Moloney) and Edel (McMahon) still with us, and I’m sure Dorothy will be no different.

“Hopefully, they have felt they have developed their games with us in the Allianz PWR league and will continue to do so next season.”