Ireland's Dorothy Wall planning to juggle 7s and 15s commitments

THIS TIME 12 months ago, Dorothy Wall’s main ambition was to break into the starting line-up of the Ireland women’s rugby team.

Having impressed off the bench in the opening three rounds of last year’s Six Nations Championship, she was finally given her chance from the off in a rescheduled home encounter against Italy in October 2020. Lining up in the back-row alongside the experienced duo of Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy, the Tipperary native didn’t look out of place.

She has continued to build on this promise in 2021, with her impressive performances at blindside flanker earning her a nomination for the Zurich Women’s Players’ Player of the Year alongside Eimear Considine, Stacey Flood and Beibhinn Parsons. This is something she didn’t envisage happening so soon into her international career and admits being shortlisted for the award took her by surprise.

“All the players must be soft. They don’t let on that they like me that much when I’m actually training with them, but clearly there’s a few! I’m delighted,” Wall remarked at a virtual media conference on Friday.

“It means a lot when it’s coming from people who you train with and who you value yourself. It’s a huge honour.”

The 21-year-old will have a vote of her own for this award and while the winner won’t be revealed until December, she left little doubt as to what her final choice is going to be.

“I’d probably go with Eimear. I think she was put under a lot of pressure throughout the tournament and she made mistakes, but she was generally our last line of defence. Most of the time she converted for us. Her hands are incredible, and her kicking and everything. She played a lot of minutes and I think she was very effective as a fullback. I trust her entirely. I think I’d have to go with Eimear.”

Following a few weeks off after the conclusion of the Six Nations – where Ireland finished third at the end of a shortened and reformatted tournament – Wall was back in action the weekend before last for the HPC International 7s at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown.

This inaugural two-day event saw Ireland and Great Britain going head-to-head in a series of men’s and women’s games. It also heralded a return to 7s rugby for Wall, who had been prioritising 15s rugby for the best part of two years.

Wall has been nominated for the 2021 Zurich Women’s Players’ Player of the Year Award. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Having come through the underage system, the UCD student made her senior 7s debut at a Rugby Europe Grand Prix tournament in Poland back in July 2019. Rather than concentrating on one code going forward, Wall hopes it will be possible to feature in both set-ups.

“It was a really good hit-out for the 7s team. I think the team performed excellently off the back of a year of just constant rescheduling and no tournaments etc. It was very enjoyable and great to play on home soil. Even though there was a lack of spectators, it was still great to be at home,” Wall said of the International 7s.

“I have a keen interest in juggling both. Seeing where I’m wanted. I enjoy training. Due to the semi-professional nature of 7s, it means I can train more often and probably improve my skill set. Get that extra gym and fitness work in. I intend on juggling both.”

Although the schedule is yet to be finalised, Wall expects Ireland’s crunch qualifying tournament for next year’s World Cup finals in New Zealand to get underway in September.

They will head into these forthcoming games without the services of Hannah Tyrrell and Katie Fitzhenry, who announced their respective retirements from international rugby at the end of last month.

Both players were capped extensively across both codes and lined out for the 15s side at the 2017 World Cup finals in Ireland. Tyrrell will remain in the sporting limelight with the Dublin ladies footballers, but Wall acknowledged the duo’s absences are going to leave a significant void in the Ireland squad.

“Huge losses. They’re good friends more than anything and they’re good people. They add hugely to the dynamic of the team. I know Katie Fitz, I’ve been with her in 7s for the last few years and she’s probably one of the most selfless players you’ll meet. Any new player that comes in, she’s there to help them and grow their confidence,” Wall added.

“Constructive criticism, while still being kind. She’ll be sorely missed in both programmes. Hannah Tyrrell, she has class to burn. She’s with Dublin and she’s doing great now. I wish her the best in her life and football now and everything. They’re both huge losses, but life takes over as well. We’ll keep going.”