Dorothy Wall to make first Ireland start against Italy

DOROTHY WALL HAS been handed her first start for Ireland as Adam Griggs names his starting XV for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations clash against Italy in Donnybrook.
The returning Claire Molloy — set to earn her 70th cap — and skipper Ciara Griffin will join Wall in the back row.
Hannah Tyrell is handed the 10 jersey for the first time in the campaign while Enya Breen is at 13 alongside Sene Naoupu.
Neve Jones, Katie O’Dwyer, and Brittany Hogan are in line for their senior international debuts off the bench meanwhile.
“I think the beauty of what we’ve got now is such a competitive wider squad and some of those selections weren’t as straight forward as you think,” says Griggs. “Some of those players who’ve missed out can take credit for how hard they’ve pushed these girls.”
Ireland won their first two outings in the tournament, earlier this year, against Scotland and Wales before losing heavily to England.
Ireland XV to face Italy:
15. Eimear Considine
14. Lauren Delany
13. Enya Breen
12. Sene Naoupu
11. Béibhinn Parsons
10. Hannah Tyrrell
9. Kathryn Dane
1. Lindsay Peat
2. Cliodhna Moloney
3. Linda Djougang
4. Nichola Fryday
5. Ciara Cooney
6. Dorothy Wall
7. Claire Molloy
8. Ciara Griffin
Replacements:
16. Neve Jones
17. Katie O’Dwyer
18. Laura Feely
19. Brittany Hogan
20. Hannah O’Connor
21. Ailsa Hughes
22. Larissa Muldoon
23. Katie Fitzhenry
