Dorothy Wall to make first Ireland start against Italy

DOROTHY WALL HAS been handed her first start for Ireland as Adam Griggs names his starting XV for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations clash against Italy in Donnybrook.

The returning Claire Molloy — set to earn her 70th cap — and skipper Ciara Griffin will join Wall in the back row.

Hannah Tyrell is handed the 10 jersey for the first time in the campaign while Enya Breen is at 13 alongside Sene Naoupu.

Neve Jones, Katie O’Dwyer, and Brittany Hogan are in line for their senior international debuts off the bench meanwhile.

“I think the beauty of what we’ve got now is such a competitive wider squad and some of those selections weren’t as straight forward as you think,” says Griggs. “Some of those players who’ve missed out can take credit for how hard they’ve pushed these girls.”

Ireland won their first two outings in the tournament, earlier this year, against Scotland and Wales before losing heavily to England.

Ireland XV to face Italy:

15. Eimear Considine

14. Lauren Delany

13. Enya Breen

12. Sene Naoupu

11. Béibhinn Parsons

10. Hannah Tyrrell

9. Kathryn Dane

1. Lindsay Peat

2. Cliodhna Moloney

3. Linda Djougang

4. Nichola Fryday

5. Ciara Cooney

6. Dorothy Wall

7. Claire Molloy

8. Ciara Griffin

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones

17. Katie O’Dwyer

18. Laura Feely

19. Brittany Hogan

20. Hannah O’Connor

21. Ailsa Hughes

22. Larissa Muldoon

23. Katie Fitzhenry

More to follow