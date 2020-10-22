BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 8°C Thursday 22 October 2020
Dorothy Wall to make first Ireland start against Italy

Adam Griggs’ side get their Six Nations back up and running this weekend in Dublin.

By Adrian Russell Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 11:39 AM
Dorothy Wall.
Image: Ryan Bailey/INPHO
Image: Ryan Bailey/INPHO

DOROTHY WALL HAS been handed her first start for Ireland as Adam Griggs names his starting XV for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations clash against Italy in Donnybrook. 

The returning Claire Molloy — set to earn her 70th cap — and skipper Ciara Griffin will join Wall in the back row. 

Hannah Tyrell is handed the 10 jersey for the first time in the campaign while Enya Breen is at 13 alongside Sene Naoupu.

Neve Jones, Katie O’Dwyer, and Brittany Hogan are in line for their senior international debuts off the bench meanwhile.

“I think the beauty of what we’ve got now is such a competitive wider squad and some of those selections weren’t as straight forward as you think,” says Griggs. “Some of those players who’ve missed out can take credit for how hard they’ve pushed these girls.”

Ireland won their first two outings in the tournament, earlier this year, against Scotland and Wales before losing heavily to England. 

Ireland XV to face Italy: 

15. Eimear Considine 
14. Lauren Delany 
13. Enya Breen 
12. Sene Naoupu 
11. Béibhinn Parsons 
10. Hannah Tyrrell 
9. Kathryn Dane 

1. Lindsay Peat 
2. Cliodhna Moloney 
3. Linda Djougang 
4. Nichola Fryday 
5. Ciara Cooney 
6. Dorothy Wall 
7. Claire Molloy 
8. Ciara Griffin 

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones 
17. Katie O’Dwyer 
18. Laura Feely 
19. Brittany Hogan 
20. Hannah O’Connor
21. Ailsa Hughes 
22. Larissa Muldoon 
23. Katie Fitzhenry 

