Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 16 March 2022
Advertisement

Late Witsel winner helps Dortmund cut Bayern's lead in Bundesliga

A 1-0 win against Mainz has reignited the Bundesliga title race.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Mar 2022, 8:05 PM
6 minutes ago 29 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5713782
Axel Witsel celebrates.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Axel Witsel celebrates.
Axel Witsel celebrates.
Image: Imago/PA Images

AXEL WITSEL SCORED a late winner Wednesday as Borussia Dortmund ground out a 1-0 victory at Mainz to trim Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga to four points.

The Belgium midfielder side-footed a Giovanni Reyna free-kick past Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner with three minutes left to claim his first Bundesliga goal for two years.

“It was a hard game, sometimes you can’t play beautiful football and have to win like this,” Witsel told broadcaster DAZN.

“This was about body language and fighting spirit – for the second straight game we didn’t concede a goal,” he added, referring to Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Arminia Bielefeld.

“I am not a goalscorer, but I was very happy to get this one.”

The result saw second-placed Dortmund further reduce Bayern’s lead — which was 10 points on Saturday night — with the Bundesliga’s top two teams still to meet on April 23.

The original fixture was postponed 10 days ago due to an outbreak of Covid in the Mainz squad.

Dortmund struggled to break down the home defence before Witsel struck.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Zentner had repeatedly denied Dortmund’s attack, including star striker Erling Haaland, who came on for the last half-hour.

After Witsel finally broke the deadlock, Dortmund twice came within a whisker of doubling their lead in stoppage time.

Julian Brandt fired just wide with the goal at his mercy before Reyna forced Zentner into a diving save from his free-kick.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie