Dortmund cancel contract of World Cup winner and ex-Chelsea star

BORUSSIA DORTMUND announced Wednesday they had cancelled the contract of Andre Schuerrle by mutual consent a year early after the 2014 World Cup winner failed to make his mark in four years at the Bundesliga runners-up.

It was Schuerrle’s cross in extra time during the 2014 World Cup final which Mario Goetze volleyed home to seal Germany’s 1-0 win over Argentina.

The 29-year-old Schuerrle joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2016 for €30 million, but failed to hold down a first-team place.

He was loaned out to Spartak Moscow last season after spending 2018/19 at Fulham.

“Looking back, it was a time with ups and downs, but also with many valuable experiences,” said Schuerrle.

He is now without a club despite 57 appearances for Germany and 22 goals, including two in the historic 7-1 thrashing of hosts Brazil in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

His last international appearance was in 2017 and in the last four years, Schuerrle managed only 51 games and eight goals for Dortmund.