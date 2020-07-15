This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dortmund cancel contract of World Cup winner and ex-Chelsea star

Andre Schuerrle has left by mutual consent a year early.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 11:46 PM
Andre Schuerrle (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

BORUSSIA DORTMUND announced Wednesday they had cancelled the contract of Andre Schuerrle by mutual consent a year early after the 2014 World Cup winner failed to make his mark in four years at the Bundesliga runners-up.

It was Schuerrle’s cross in extra time during the 2014 World Cup final which Mario Goetze volleyed home to seal Germany’s 1-0 win over Argentina.

The 29-year-old Schuerrle joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2016 for €30 million, but failed to hold down a first-team place.

He was loaned out to Spartak Moscow last season after spending 2018/19 at Fulham.

“Looking back, it was a time with ups and downs, but also with many valuable experiences,” said Schuerrle.

He is now without a club despite 57 appearances for Germany and 22 goals, including two in the historic 7-1 thrashing of hosts Brazil in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

His last international appearance was in 2017 and in the last four years, Schuerrle managed only 51 games and eight goals for Dortmund.

