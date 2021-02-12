BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Friday 12 February 2021
Advertisement

Dortmund could turn to 16-year-old in search of goals

Youssoufa Moukoko has already become the youngest player in Bundesliga history.

By AFP Friday 12 Feb 2021, 9:19 PM
28 minutes ago 1,028 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5353438
Youssoufa Moukoko (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Youssoufa Moukoko (file pic).
Youssoufa Moukoko (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images

BORUSSIA DORTMUND may turn to teenage striker Youssoufa Moukoko in a bid to boost their flagging attack on Saturday, as they look to get back on track in the race for Champions League qualification.

The 16-year-old, the youngest player in Bundesliga history, could start at home against Hoffenheim after coming on to score in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Freiburg.

“Youssoufa looked dangerous in front of goal, he is definitely an option for Saturday,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

Dortmund, who visit Sevilla in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, have dropped to sixth in the Bundesliga, four points off the top four, after losing three of their last four league games.

Terzic has made it clear he expects more from his stars Erling Braut Haaland, who has failed to score in his last two games, captain Marco Reus and England winger Jadon Sancho.

With leaders Bayern Munich playing Monday due to the Club World Cup in Qatar, second-placed RB Leipzig can trim the seven-point gap in the table at home to Augsburg this evening.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Eintracht Frankfurt, who host Cologne on Sunday, are dreaming of the Champions League next season after surging up the table to fourth by dropping just four points in nine league games.

“I get goosebumps when I think about what’s going on here in Frankfurt,” said Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow.

Frankfurt striker Andre Silva, who has netted 17 league goals this season, has emerged as the closest rival to the league’s top-scorer Robert Lewandowski in the goalscoring charts.

Wolfsburg are also dreaming of Europe after four straight wins carried them to third before Saturday’s home match against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Towering Dutch striker Wout Weghorst has netted 14 goals this season.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie