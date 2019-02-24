This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen

Peter Bosz suffered defeat on his return to Dortmund, as BVB finished 3-2 victors against Bayer.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 7:36 PM
Borussia Dortmund celebrate beating Bayer Leverkusen.
Borussia Dortmund celebrate beating Bayer Leverkusen.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND RETURNED to winning ways in the Bundesliga with a 3-2 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen, making it an unhappy return to Signal Iduna Park for Peter Bosz.

Dutchman Bosz was Dortmund coach for the first half of the 2017-18 campaign before being sacked, and although his new team looked promising at times on Sunday, the hosts were slightly more ruthless in attack.

Jadon Sancho was the key man in the first half for Dortmund, setting up Dan-Axel Zagadou and scoring his eighth goal of the season either side of Kevin Volland’s strike.

Mario Gotze scored what proved to be the vital goal in the second half, with Jonathan Tah’s late header ultimately not enough to inspire a comeback as Dortmund ended a run of three successive draws to restore their three-point lead over Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen looked the brighter of the two sides for much of the first half but found themselves trailing in the 30th minute as Zagadou swept home from Sancho’s corner.

Borussia Dortmund - Bayer Leverkusen Jadon Sancho was the star once again for Dortmund this evening. Source: DPA/PA Images

The away side hit back soon after through Volland, the forward finding the bottom-right corner with his left foot from about 25 yards.

But they only remained level for a minute – Sancho producing an exquisite volley from an Abdou Diallo left-wing cross.

Gotze got Dortmund’s third with an hour played, finding the bottom-left corner from the edge of the area after a cross kindly deflected into his path.

Leverkusen made things tense late on when Tah guided Julian Brandt’s deep free-kick in despite Roman Burki getting a hand to it, but it proved to be too little, too late, as Dortmund held on.

