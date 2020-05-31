This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England youngster grabs hat-trick as Dortmund romp to big victory

Erling Haaland missed out through injury but Jadon Sancho was clinical in front of goal in the Norwegian’s absence.

By Press Association Sunday 31 May 2020, 7:55 PM
Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates scoring his team's third goal of the game.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

JADON SANCHO SCORED HIS first ever hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund ran amok at Paderborn in this evening’s Bundesliga action.

The former Manchester City man was handed his first start since the league’s resumption on Sunday, but Dortmund struggled in the first half without the injured Erling Haaland.

Thorgan Hazard would go on to kick-off a second-half goal frenzy, with Sancho adding a quickfire second before former Brighton defender Uwe Hunemeier pulled one back from the spot.

Hopes of a comeback were short-lived as Sancho scored a superb second, before rounding off victory following goals from Achraf Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer.

It was an impressive response to the disappointment of Tuesday’s 1-0 home loss to leaders Bayern Munich, but Paderborn ensured they did not have it their own way in the early stages.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei looked lively and Gerrit Holtmann impressed for the Bundesliga’s bottom-placed side, with Dortmund patiently waiting for an opening.

Hazard forced Paderborn goalkeeper Leopold Zingerle into a save at his near post after being superbly found by Lukasz Piszczek in the 17th minute, with Jamilu Collins impressively blocking a Raphael Guerreiro shot soon after.

Hazard threatened again when forcing a mix-up between skipper Christian Strohdiek and Zingerle, but Paderborn regained their composure and retained a compact defence.

Emre Can headed wide and Julian Brandt fluffed his lines before half-time – a period that Dortmund returned from with renewed energy.

Zingerle did superbly to stop Hakimi shot and Hazard wasted a glorious chance, only to make amends when Paderborn goalkeeper’s pushed a shot into his path in the 54th minute.

Three minutes later Sancho doubled Dortmund’s advantage as he tapped home Brandt’s superb cross.

The England international ripped off his shirt to reveal a message expressing his anger at events in the USA, leading to him being handed a yellow card.

Ex-Norwich forward Dennis Srbeny saw an attempt to reduce the deficit ruled out for offside, before Can gifted Paderborn a chance from the spot moments after being superbly denied at the other end.

The former Liverpool midfielder was adjudged to have handled Mohamed Drager’s attempt and Hunemeier fired into the top left-hand corner in the 72nd minute.

But Paderborn would be nursing a two-goal deficit again within two minutes as Sancho opened his body and thumped a fine left-footed shot into the far corner.

Dortmund were in cruise control and would rack up six before full-time. Hakimi made his own political message after scoring in the 84th minute, with sub Schmelzer directing home at the near post after fellow substitute Gio Reyna saw an effort tipped around the post.

Sancho would complete the rout when bursting through at the death and firing home at the near post when he could have passed it to Hazard. 

