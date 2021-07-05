Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 5 July 2021
Dortmund reportedly chasing Netherlands star as Sancho replacement

According to magazine Kicker and Ruhr Nachrichten, the German club have targeted Donyell Malen.

By AFP Monday 5 Jul 2021
Donyell Malen (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BUNDESLIGA SIDE Borussia Dortmund are reportedly planning to spend some of the €85 million they are set to receive for Jadon Sancho on Netherlands forward Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven.

Sancho, 21, is set to leave Dortmund, who have agreed a transfer with Premier League giants Manchester United.

According to magazine Kicker and Dortmund-based newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund are chasing Malen, 22, who played in all four of his country’s Euro 2020 games, creating two assists.

The centre forward scored 27 goals last season with 10 assists in 45 games for PSV.

Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries is also reportedly being courted by Inter Milan.

“It was already clear before the summer that they could go abroad, and I still expect that now,” PSV’s German coach Roger Schmidt told Dutch paper De Telegraaf.

© – AFP, 2021

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie