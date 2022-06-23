Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 23 June 2022
Advertisement

Dortmund set to secure €31 million deal for Haaland's replacement

Ajax forward Sebastien Haller flew to Germany on Thursday to complete a medical.

By AFP Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 9:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,600 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5798650
Sebastien Haller of Ajax (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Sebastien Haller of Ajax (file pic).
Sebastien Haller of Ajax (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AJAX FORWARD Sebastien Haller flew to Germany on Thursday to complete a medical with Borussia Dortmund, where he is set to replace Erling Haaland.

Haller was picked up by Dortmund officials after landing at the city’s airport and taken for his medical.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international is reportedly set to sign a four-year deal with Dortmund to replace Haaland, who has joined Premier League champions Manchester City.

German daily Bild say Haller’s transfer from Ajax is set to cost Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund around €31 million including bonuses.

According to magazine Kicker, the transfer will be finalised in July so Ajax can add the income earned to their books in the new financial year.

Former West Ham star Haller was in superb form in the Champions League last season, scoring 11 goals in eight games including four in a 5-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in Ajax’s opening group match.

He scored in both games against Dortmund as Ajax beat the German club home and away in the group stage.

The Dutch champions bowed out in the last 16, but Haller went on to score 21 goals in 31 games in the Eredivisie.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Haller is set to follow on from strikers Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Haaland, who all matured into top stars during stints playing for Dortmund.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie