This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 29 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Borussia Dortmund win the race to sign teen sensation Haaland

Erling Haaland will move to Borussia Dortmund despite reported interest from the likes of Manchester United.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 3:23 PM
1 hour ago 4,378 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4949459

imago-20191105 Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Salzburg against Napoli in the Champions League. Source: Imago/PA Images

BORUSSIA DORTMUND HAVE seen off competition from a host of major European clubs to sign Salzburg talent Erling Haaland, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The Norway international has signed on until 2024, putting an end to the speculation around his future that had been fuelled by his scintillating impact with Salzburg in the Champions League.

Haaland, 19, only joined Salzburg at the start of 2019 having agreed a move from Molde the previous August, but his form this season has forced Europe’s biggest clubs to take notice.

After making only two appearances in last season’s Austrian Bundesliga, Haaland has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence by netting 28 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

The powerful striker scored eight goals from just four Champions League starts, with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski the only player to find the net more often.

RB Leipzig, Juventus and Manchester United – managed by Haaland’s former Molde boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – had all been strongly linked, but Dortmund won the race and are fully aware of the interest their new player attracted.

“Despite many offers from absolute top clubs from all over Europe, Erling Haaland decided on the sporting task at BVB and the perspective that we have shown him. Our tenacity has paid off,” club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said.

Haaland believes in the club’s project and highlighted the chance to play at Signal Iduna Park as an important reason for choosing Dortmund.

“I had intensive discussions with the club management and the sports management, especially with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and coach Lucien Favre,” he added.

“There was a feeling right from the start that I absolutely wanted to switch to this club, go this route and play football in this incredible Dortmund atmosphere in front of more than 80,000 spectators. I’m already itching for it.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie