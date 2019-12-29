Borussia Dortmund win the race to sign teen sensation Haaland

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Salzburg against Napoli in the Champions League. Source: Imago/PA Images

BORUSSIA DORTMUND HAVE seen off competition from a host of major European clubs to sign Salzburg talent Erling Haaland, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The Norway international has signed on until 2024, putting an end to the speculation around his future that had been fuelled by his scintillating impact with Salzburg in the Champions League.

Haaland, 19, only joined Salzburg at the start of 2019 having agreed a move from Molde the previous August, but his form this season has forced Europe’s biggest clubs to take notice.

After making only two appearances in last season’s Austrian Bundesliga, Haaland has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence by netting 28 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

The powerful striker scored eight goals from just four Champions League starts, with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski the only player to find the net more often.

RB Leipzig, Juventus and Manchester United – managed by Haaland’s former Molde boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – had all been strongly linked, but Dortmund won the race and are fully aware of the interest their new player attracted.

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Erling Braut Håland from @RedBullSalzburg on a contract until 2024! pic.twitter.com/C9ilU0u0dt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 29, 2019

“Despite many offers from absolute top clubs from all over Europe, Erling Haaland decided on the sporting task at BVB and the perspective that we have shown him. Our tenacity has paid off,” club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said.

Haaland believes in the club’s project and highlighted the chance to play at Signal Iduna Park as an important reason for choosing Dortmund.

“I had intensive discussions with the club management and the sports management, especially with Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and coach Lucien Favre,” he added.

“There was a feeling right from the start that I absolutely wanted to switch to this club, go this route and play football in this incredible Dortmund atmosphere in front of more than 80,000 spectators. I’m already itching for it.”

