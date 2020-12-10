Dortmund star in Qatar rehab despite pandemic

BORUSSIA DORTMUND revealed on Thursday they have given star striker Erling Braut Haaland permission to receive treatment for a hip injury in Qatar, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20-year-old, who has scored 33 goals in 32 games for Dortmund, is out until January with a torn hip muscle and is being treated in Qatar.

“It was his wish to go through rehab there,” explained sports director Michael Zorc.

“He is surrounded by experts who are in close contact with our medical department.

“That’s why we have agreed to the request.”

Germany ordered a new round of shutdowns in November and the daily rate of new infections of the coronavirus has been around 20,000 for weeks.

Zorc justified giving Haaland permission by saying they expect him to “adhere to the applicable hygiene rules and come back here before Christmas”.

Dortmund have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners and are fourth in the Bundesliga before Saturday’s match at Stuttgart.

© – AFP, 2020