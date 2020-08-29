Kingston hits 0-10 as Douglas knock out Midleton and Cork quarter-final line-up confirmed

THE PREMIER SENIOR hurling race in Cork is down to a seven-team contest after the group stages concluded on a night when Douglas pipped Midleton by a point as an enthralling contest unfolded in Pairc Uí Chaoimh in the standout fixture.

The success saw Douglas progress with Midleton exiting after falling short late on when they chased the draw in a frenetic finish that would seen them qualify. Douglas joined Group A winners Sarsfields in the quarter-finals with Blackrock, Erins Own, Na Piarsaigh and UCC all set to feature as well at that stage while 2019 beaten finalists Glen Rovers have secured the automatic passage to the semi-final.

Cork senior hurling knockout stages

Quarter-finals

Sarsfields v Erins Own

Douglas v Blackrock

Na Piarsaigh v UCC

Semi-final

Glen Rovers a bye

The Group A fixture was loaded with potential with a bunch of players of inter-county experience involved across the Douglas and Midleton teams. Those players stood up for Douglas as they won out 0-22 to 1-18 with their trio of big-name attackers all chipping in with key scores. Shane Kingston finished with 0-10 to his credit, seven from placed balls. Alan Cadogan was in electric form in the first half, dazzling in attack with four points and adding another after the break.

Brian Turnbull took up the scoring mantle towards the finish with 0-4 and his 58th minute score transpired to be the winner, Eoin Cadogan landing a huge shot from distance as well in the tense finale.

Conor Lehane amassed 0-9 on the Midleton side but faced a tricky free from deep in his own half in the last play of the game. His shot travelled far but dropped into the Douglas goalmouth and the winners had enough bodies back to protect that space and cling on for a one-point victory.

It marks the end of the championship road for a Midleton team coached by Cork great Ben O’Connor this year with renowned ex-Kerry hurler Shane Brick at the helm now for Douglas. Midleton had made the first decisive intervention, Luke O’Farrell cracking home a goal after 70 seconds following Cormac Walsh’s charge through the defence.

O’Farrell’s interplay with Lehane was sublime on occasions, they landed a combined return of 1-6 in the first half. Midleton looked well-balanced on plenty occasions and had an array of scorers. Their six-point advantage, 1-10 to 0-7 approaching the interval was reflective of that and yet Douglas had trimmed the deficit to two by the midway mark thanks to four points in succession by Kingston.

They hit the first three scores of the second half to draw level and edged ahead in the 35th minute, never trailing thereafter despite Midleton hanging in contention in a pulsating battle.

There was similar drama in Group B as Erins Own dug out a dramatic draw with a late goal against Newtownshandrum as it finished 2-15 to 1-18, allowing them to edge out their opponents and advance.

Sarsfields, Blackrock and Glen Rovers all topped their groups with victories on the last night. Na Piarsaigh lost out heavily to neighbours Glen Rovers but were still assured of a quarter-final place while St Finbarr’s eased their relegation fears with a big win over Carrigtwohill.

More to follow…

