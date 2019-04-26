This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One of Willie Mullins' forgotten stars could return to action at Punchestown

Douvan hasn’t run since last year’s Punchestown Festival.

By Racing Post Friday 26 Apr 2019, 4:48 PM
Douvan could feature in Tuesday's Champion Chase (file photo).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DOUVAN, AT ONE time one of the brightest lights in Willie Mullins’ star-filled yard, could make a belated return to action in the BoyleSports Champion Chase at Punchestown on Tuesday.

The nine-year-old has not run since finishing second to stablemate Un De Sceaux in the same Grade 1 event a year ago, and is around an 8-1 chance to make a victorious comeback.

His trainer said: “We’re happy enough with Douvan and we’re thinking of running him on Tuesday.

“We’ll see what the situation is with the ground and weather before the final declaration stage. 

“It would be a big ask to expect him to win after his long absence but we might let him take his chance. We’ll have other runners in the race but he could be part of our team.”

- Brian Sheerin

