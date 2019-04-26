One of Willie Mullins' forgotten stars could return to action at Punchestown

DOUVAN, AT ONE time one of the brightest lights in Willie Mullins’ star-filled yard, could make a belated return to action in the BoyleSports Champion Chase at Punchestown on Tuesday.

The nine-year-old has not run since finishing second to stablemate Un De Sceaux in the same Grade 1 event a year ago, and is around an 8-1 chance to make a victorious comeback.

His trainer said: “We’re happy enough with Douvan and we’re thinking of running him on Tuesday.

“We’ll see what the situation is with the ground and weather before the final declaration stage.

“It would be a big ask to expect him to win after his long absence but we might let him take his chance. We’ll have other runners in the race but he could be part of our team.”

- Brian Sheerin

