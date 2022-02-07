Down boss alleges 'extremely disappointing' sectarian abuse after Carlow clash

SECTARIAN COMMENTS WERE directed at members of the Down team during yesterday’s Allianz Hurling League game against Carlow, according to Ronan Sheehan.

In a Twitter post, the Down boss alleged that Carlow players subjected their opponents to the abuse “throughout the game” in Ballycran, where the Ulster side began their Division 2A campaign with a 2-10 to 1-12 win.

Sheehan described the abuse – which was reported to him by his players in the dressing room after the game – as “extremely disappointing”, adding that there is “no place in the GAA for that.”

Speaking subsequently to RTÉ Sport, Sheehan said: “It may only be loose words for the person saying them but it does impact on players given who they are and what some of their families endured to play our national games.

“If we had lost today I would have said nothing as people would say it was only sour grapes, but when we won I thought it was important to highlight [it] as it’s an insult to Gaels up here.”

Carlow GAA chairperson Jim Bolger said: “Carlow GAA are committed to upholding the principles of anti-sectarianism and anti-racism. All related reports/allegations are investigated and action taken as appropriate.”