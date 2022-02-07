Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 7 February 2022
Advertisement

Down boss alleges 'extremely disappointing' sectarian abuse after Carlow clash

Ronan Sheehan made the comments following his side’s Allianz Hurling League win in Ballycran.

By The42 Team Monday 7 Feb 2022, 10:56 AM
53 minutes ago 2,114 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5675778
Down senior hurling manager Ronan Sheehan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Down senior hurling manager Ronan Sheehan.
Down senior hurling manager Ronan Sheehan.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SECTARIAN COMMENTS WERE directed at members of the Down team during yesterday’s Allianz Hurling League game against Carlow, according to Ronan Sheehan.

In a Twitter post, the Down boss alleged that Carlow players subjected their opponents to the abuse “throughout the game” in Ballycran, where the Ulster side began their Division 2A campaign with a 2-10 to 1-12 win.

Sheehan described the abuse – which was reported to him by his players in the dressing room after the game – as “extremely disappointing”, adding that there is “no place in the GAA for that.”

Speaking subsequently to RTÉ Sport, Sheehan said: “It may only be loose words for the person saying them but it does impact on players given who they are and what some of their families endured to play our national games.

“If we had lost today I would have said nothing as people would say it was only sour grapes, but when we won I thought it was important to highlight [it] as it’s an insult to Gaels up here.” 

Carlow GAA chairperson Jim Bolger said: “Carlow GAA are committed to upholding the principles of anti-sectarianism and anti-racism. All related reports/allegations are investigated and action taken as appropriate.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie