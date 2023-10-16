Club of referee at centre of Down SFC final controversy 'extremely disappointed'

THE CLUB OF Paul Faloon, the referee at the centre of the Down senior football final controversy, has expressed its “extreme disappointment” at the situation.

“The committee and members of Drumgath GAC are extremely disappointed in the turn of events that led to our club referee, Paul Faloon, not officiating the Down GAA Morgan Fuels Senior Football Championship Final today,” a statement reads.

“We are very proud to have Paul represent our club on a national basis, he is one of the most highly regarded officials in the country and this should be recognised and protected within our own county.”

Faloon, who is on the National Referee’s panel, was initially set to officiate the decider between Kilcoo and Burren. The Kilcoo club lodged an appeal with their own county, opposing Faloon’s appointment. When that failed, they escalated it all the way to the Disputes Resolution Authority, who also turned it down on Saturday morning.

By then, the Down county board already had David Gough on standby from Friday evening, depending on the result. Although it ruled in favour of Faloon, it wasn’t a tenable situation and when he withdrew, it is understood Gough accepted.

However, Gough then reconsidered. Given that Faloon is a colleague on the National Referee’s panel, it must have been an uncomfortable situation, and the duty fell to stand-by referee, Brian Higgins.

Kilcoo manager Karl Lacey insisted he had no knowledge of the situation that unfolded after his side’s 2-12 to 0-9 win in Newry.

“I was completely out of it. It was a club thing,” he told reporters.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy.