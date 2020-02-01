Down edge all-Ulster Division 3 clash with Derry

File photo of Donal O'Hare, to the fore in Down's win over Derry.

File photo of Donal O'Hare, to the fore in Down's win over Derry.

Down 0-14

Derry 0-12

Dan Bannon reports from Páirc Esler, Newry

DOWN EDGED AN exhausting arm wrestle of a contest against fellow Ulster side Derry to claim their first two points in Division 3 this season.

Donal O’Hare held his nerve throughout with six ice cool free’s to allow Down to hang in the game when Derry looked to be the better side.

The ace attacker bought his side enough time to finish strongly with the crucial aid of their bench, which all had an significant impact on their first win in Allianz football league.

Replacement Daniel Guinness raised the roof and ignited their barnstorming finish, levelling the game 0-11 a piece before Barry O’Hagan gave the hosts the lead for the first time in the game as late as the 66th minute.

Pleasingly for Paddy Tally, his side then landed the next three points outscoring Derry four points to one in the games finale.

Another substitute, Sean Dornan fetched a superb kick out and launched Down up the field for the game’s final score. A free from O’Hare.

Rory Gallagher’s Derry, now facing a relegation battle, started the brighter side, Shane McGuigan notching the first of his seven points as Derry shaded the opening half by a point, 0-8 to 0-7.

Despite losing Conor Poland and O’Hagan to black cards Down responded defiantly to kick start their promotion hopes with a relieving victory.

Scorers for Down: Down: D O’Hare 0-6 (6f) J Johnston (1m), and B O’Hagan (1m) 0-2 each, O McCabe, C Quinn, C Poland and D Guinness 0-1 each

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan 0-7(4f), C Bradley, B Herron, S Downey, A Doherty and C McKaigue 0-1 each

Down

1. Rory Burns (Castlewellan)

2. Darren O’Hagan (Clonduff)

3. Brendan McArdle (Annaclone)

4. Ryan McAleenan (St. Peter’s Warrenpoint)

7. Shane Annett (Mayobridge)

6. Kevin McKernan (Burren)

5. Gerard Collins (Downpatrick)

8. Johnny Flynn (Loughinisland)

9. Conor Poland (Longstone)

10. Barry O’Hagan (Clonduff)

11. Paul Devlin (Kilcoo)

13. Owen McCabe (Carryduff)

26. Jerome Johnston (Kilcoo)

14. Donal O’Hare (Burren)

15. Cory Quinn (Mayobridge)

Subs:

23. Liam Kerr (Burren) for Devlin (41);

25. Pat Havern (Saval) for Quinn (48);

19. Peter Fegan (Burren) for McAleenan (51);

12. Daniel Guinness (Carryduff) for Collins (55);

21. Sean Dornan (Castlewellan) for Johnston (60+2).

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

4. Liam McGoldrick (Eoghan Rua)

5. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

2. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)

3. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)

7. Niall Keenan (Castledawson)

10. Shay Downey (Lavey)

6. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

9. Emmett Bradley (Glen Maghera)

12. Ciaran McFaul (Glen Maghera)

22. Padraig Cassidy (Slaughtneil)

11. Danny Tallon (Glen Maghera)

18. Benny Heron (Ballinascreen)

14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil)

23. Alex Doherty (Glen Maghera)

Subs:

25. Niall Toner (Lavey) for Heron (50);

13. Ryan Bell (Ballinderry) for A Doherty (55);

17. Conor Doherty (Newbridge) for McCluskey (57);

15. Christopher Bradley (Slaughtneil) for Keenan (67);

8. Gavin O’Neill (Banagher) for Downey (60+1).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!