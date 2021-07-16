Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 16 July 2021
Laverty, Clarke and Boylan's Down U20s set up Ulster final showdown against Monaghan

The Mournemen saw off Fermanagh tonight, while Donnach Swinburne’s hat-trick was decisive as Monaghan beat Donegal.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Jul 2021, 10:55 PM
44 minutes ago 740 Views 0 Comments
Conor Laverty is the Down U20 manager (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
DOWN AND MONAGHAN will contest this year’s Ulster U20 football championship final after both recording comprehensive last-four wins tonight.

Down — managed by former Down forward Conor Laverty of Kilcoo, who has a star-studded backroom team in place with former AFL star Marty Clarke and Meath legend Sean Boylan among those involved — were six-point winners over Fermanagh at the Athletic Grounds.

An early Ruairi O’Hare goal proved decisive for the Mournemen, who had too much for Fermanagh, leading and controlling the game from start to finish. One concern is, though, they failed to score in the final 23 minutes.

John McGovern landed three points for the eventual winners, with several others impressing before the posts, while Darragh McBrien (0-05, 2 frees, 1 mark) top-scored for the Erne county, as goalkeeper Sean McNally kept them in it at times.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling encounter at Brewster Park, Donnach Swinburne was Monaghan’s hat-trick hero, his decisive goals and a sensational second-half performance ultimately sending the Farney through.

Swinburne’s first major was an early penalty, though Donegal — who ended defending champions Tyrone’s three-in-a-row bid — shook it off to lead 0-9 to 1-1 at the break.

It was a fiery affair in Enniskillen with black cards aplenty, and Monaghan pushed on in the second half to outscore Donegal by 2-9 to 1-2 in a simply stunning display down the home straight.

The final is pencilled in for Saturday, 24 July, at Armagh’s Athletic Grounds.

U20 Ulster football semi-final results

  • Down 1-13 Fermanagh 0-10
  • Monaghan 3-10 Donegal 1-11

