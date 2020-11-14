BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 14 November 2020
Advertisement

Down make history by winning hurling’s first penalty shoot-out

There was further Ulster success as Antrim defeated Kerry in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 7:02 PM
10 minutes ago 662 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5267175
Down keeper Stephen Keith was the penalty shoot-out hero today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Down keeper Stephen Keith was the penalty shoot-out hero today.
Down keeper Stephen Keith was the penalty shoot-out hero today.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THERE WAS YET another new low for Offaly hurling today as the 1998 All-Ireland champs lost to Ulster underdogs, Down, in the Christy Ring semi-final.

The win for the Mournemen was historic in more ways than one – as it doubled up as the first time hurling has seen a penalty shoot-out, with both teams level after extra-time.

Incredibly, Stephen Keith – Down’s goalkeeping captain – made two saves in the shoot-out, ensuring they secured their place in the decider, winning this shoot-out 3-2.

They deserved it, too. Ahead courtesy of Eoghan Sands’s second-minute goal, Down had to resist the inevitable Offaly response, Shane Kinsella striking to help the Faithful move into a one-point lead at the half-time break.

As the game ebbed and flowed in the second-half, it looked briefly like Offaly would emerge the winners until Barry Trainor equalised for Down with two minutes left on the clock.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

So to extra-time – and while Offaly led by a point at half-time, 1-20 to 1-19, it was Down who turned the game on its head when Daithi Sands got a goal a minute into the second period of extra-time.

Down still led by two points with two minutes remaining but Liam Langton scored two late points to bring the game to penalties. Step up Keith. He his county’s hero tonight.

Down will now play Kildare in next week’s final after they defeated Roscommon on a 3-24 to 1-9 scoreline. James Burke got one goal, Jack Sheridan two, as the Lilywhites comfortably moved past their Connacht opponents.

In the Joe McDonagh Cup, Antrim destroyed Kerry at Corrigan Park, scoring three goals inside 26 minutes to establish an 11-point lead at half-time, Conor McCann getting two of those goals, Michael Bradley the third one.

The visitors responded with valuable contributions from Shane Conway who scored 1-7 – including four frees, while Daniel Collins got 1-2 to his name. But Antrim’s McCann ended up with 2-3, Ciaran Clarke with nine points, Bradley with 1-2 and Keelan Molloy with three points as Antrim continue to look the likeliest winners of this competition.

In other news,Donegal will face Mayo in next Saturday’s Nicky Rackard Cup final after Donegal defeated Tyrone 3-25 to 1-16 while Mayo saw off Leitrim on a scoreline of 3-23 to 1-11.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie