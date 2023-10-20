Advertisement
Cathal Noonan/INPHO No strike: Down referees will go ahead this weekend.
Down referees decide against strike action ahead of weekend of hurling finals
Junior final featuring East Belfast moved to Sunday curtain-raiser slot.
FEARS THAT THE scheduled games in Down might fall victim to a proposed ‘referees’ strike’, have fallen by the wayside.

The fallout after the county senior football final, when Kilcoo brought an appeal to the Down county board and later to the Disputes Resolution Authority over the appointment of Paul Faloon, is said to have angered a number of officials.

Stand-by referee Brian Higgins eventually took charge after David Gough had agreed, but later stepped away from the fixture. A number of Down referees then felt their best interests were served by withdrawing services.

However, the actions of the Down county board in calling upon the GAA at central level to do an investigation into the circumstances, along with a reluctance to punish the six clubs who are taking part in club hurling finals this weekend, has meant the threat of a ‘strike’ has petered out.

The Junior hurling final, between Kilclief and East Belfast, has been moved from Friday evening, to becoming a curtain-raiser to Sunday’s senior final between Ballycran and Portaferry, due to inclement weather.

Author
Declan Bogue
