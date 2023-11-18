McIlroy hits third-round 65 to stay in the mix in Dubai as Wallace hits 12 birdies

RORY MCILROY HIT an impressive seven-under 65 in his third round at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to stay in touch with Matt Wallace who hit 12 birdies in his round.

McIlory eagled the 18th to round off a successful display which also included five birdies. The Race to Dubai champion opened with a back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes, and added his other three birdies on the 12th, 14th and 17th holes.

He now sits on eight-under heading into the final day, eight shots off Wallace.

Meanwhile, Tom McKibbin is just one shot back from McIlroy after carding a two-under 70. He picked up four birdies and two bogeys throughout his final round.

Shane Lowry is on six-under after a third round of 71. He also grabbed an eagle on the 18th along with three bogeys and two birdies.

A closing eagle for @McIlroyRory as he signs for a 65 on moving day 🙌#DPWTC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/udfUkvJnq2 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 18, 2023

The 33-year-old Wallace registered 12 birdies in the 12-under-par round, including one on each of his last nine holes, as he moved to the top of the leaderboard. He had been on for a 59 before completing his final hole in four.

Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Nicolai Højgaard are all on 15-under coming to the end of their rounds.

Additional reporting by Press Association

