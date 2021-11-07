Dr Crokes and Austin Stacks reach Kerry last four, Éire Óg celebrate Clare senior glory

DR CROKES AND Austin Stacks completed the line-up for this year’s Kerry senior football semi-finals with impressive quarter-final victories today.
Last night, Tralee teams Kerins O’Rahilly’s and the district side St Brendan’s ensured they were the first two sides through to the semi-finals, with Austin Stacks today ensuring there would be a third Tralee representative, after their 0-14 to 0-6 success over South Kerry.
Building on last week’s triumph that saw them defeat reigning champions East Kerry, Austin Stacks ran out victors in a game where they were in front 0-9 to 0-3 at half-time. Darragh O’Brien kicked 0-8 for the winners, while Kieran Donaghy grabbed two points.
Earlier Dr Crokes cruised past Templenoe in their quarter-final at Fitzgerald Stadium by 1-22 to 0-6.
A Tony Brosnan goal from a penalty helped Dr Crokes go in front 1-10 to 0-5 at half-time, they maintained control to lead Templenoe by 1-13 to 0-6 at the water break and eventually had 19 points to spare on the scoreboard.
The semi-final draw will take place tomorrow morning with the games set to take place on the weekend of 20-21 November.
The Clare senior football title was won by Éire Óg Ennis this afternoon, as they landed their first championship since 2006 with their 1-11 to 0-9 triumph over reigning champions Kilmurry-Ibrickane.
Mark McInerney’s first-half goal helped them go ahead 1-6 to 0-4 but the excellence of Keelan Sexton saw Kilmurry-Ibrickane cut the gap to two in the finale. But Clare hurler David Reidy landed some key points and captain Gavin Cooney hit 0-5 overall as Éire Óg ran out victors by five points, in what was their first final appearance since 2014.
They celebrated as they lifted the Jack Daly Cup, a success that helps make up for the disappointment for the dual contingent in their squad after they lost last weekend’s hurling semi-final to Inagh-Kilnamona.
In Tipperary, it will be a repeat of last year’s senior football decider after Clonmel Commercials won out 2-11 to 1-10 against JK Brackens in their semi-final today.
Loughmore-Castleiney booked their place in the final yesterday with a narrow success over Moyle Rovers. Clonmel Commercials beat them by a point in last year’s final and are chasing three-in-a-row this season.
The Waterford senior football final line-up was completed after Rathgormack saw off Gaultier in their semi-final today by 2-14 to 0-13.
Rathgormack, Waterford champions in 2019, will now meet The Nire in the decider.
The Nire safely booked their place in the final last night, after a comfortable 3-12 to 0-7 success over reigning champions Ballinacourty.
Results
Kerry SFC quarter-finals
- Dr Crokes 1-22 Templenoe 0-6
- Austin Stacks 0-14 South Kerry 0-6
Clare SFC final
- Éire Óg Ennis 1-11 Kilmurry-Ibrickane 0-9
Tipperary SFC semi-final
- Clonmel Commercials 2-11 JK Brackens 1-10
Waterford SFC semi-final
- Rathgormack 2-14 Gaultier 0-13
