Dr Crokes and Austin Stacks reach Kerry last four, Éire Óg celebrate Clare senior glory

DR CROKES AND Austin Stacks completed the line-up for this year’s Kerry senior football semi-finals with impressive quarter-final victories today.

Last night, Tralee teams Kerins O’Rahilly’s and the district side St Brendan’s ensured they were the first two sides through to the semi-finals, with Austin Stacks today ensuring there would be a third Tralee representative, after their 0-14 to 0-6 success over South Kerry.

Building on last week’s triumph that saw them defeat reigning champions East Kerry, Austin Stacks ran out victors in a game where they were in front 0-9 to 0-3 at half-time. Darragh O’Brien kicked 0-8 for the winners, while Kieran Donaghy grabbed two points.

Earlier Dr Crokes cruised past Templenoe in their quarter-final at Fitzgerald Stadium by 1-22 to 0-6.

A Tony Brosnan goal from a penalty helped Dr Crokes go in front 1-10 to 0-5 at half-time, they maintained control to lead Templenoe by 1-13 to 0-6 at the water break and eventually had 19 points to spare on the scoreboard.

The semi-final draw will take place tomorrow morning with the games set to take place on the weekend of 20-21 November.

The Clare senior football title was won by Éire Óg Ennis this afternoon, as they landed their first championship since 2006 with their 1-11 to 0-9 triumph over reigning champions Kilmurry-Ibrickane.

Mark McInerney’s first-half goal helped them go ahead 1-6 to 0-4 but the excellence of Keelan Sexton saw Kilmurry-Ibrickane cut the gap to two in the finale. But Clare hurler David Reidy landed some key points and captain Gavin Cooney hit 0-5 overall as Éire Óg ran out victors by five points, in what was their first final appearance since 2014.

They celebrated as they lifted the Jack Daly Cup, a success that helps make up for the disappointment for the dual contingent in their squad after they lost last weekend’s hurling semi-final to Inagh-Kilnamona.

In Tipperary, it will be a repeat of last year’s senior football decider after Clonmel Commercials won out 2-11 to 1-10 against JK Brackens in their semi-final today.

Loughmore-Castleiney booked their place in the final yesterday with a narrow success over Moyle Rovers. Clonmel Commercials beat them by a point in last year’s final and are chasing three-in-a-row this season.

The Waterford senior football final line-up was completed after Rathgormack saw off Gaultier in their semi-final today by 2-14 to 0-13.

Rathgormack, Waterford champions in 2019, will now meet The Nire in the decider.

The Nire safely booked their place in the final last night, after a comfortable 3-12 to 0-7 success over reigning champions Ballinacourty.

Results

Kerry SFC quarter-finals

Dr Crokes 1-22 Templenoe 0-6

Austin Stacks 0-14 South Kerry 0-6

Clare SFC final

Éire Óg Ennis 1-11 Kilmurry-Ibrickane 0-9

Tipperary SFC semi-final

Clonmel Commercials 2-11 JK Brackens 1-10

Waterford SFC semi-final