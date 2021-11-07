Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 7 November 2021
Advertisement

Dr Crokes and Austin Stacks reach Kerry last four, Éire Óg celebrate Clare senior glory

Clonmel Commercials reach Tipperary decider and Rathgormack qualify for Waterford final.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Nov 2021, 5:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,059 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5594664
Tony Brosnan scored the only goal as Dr Crokes triumphed.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tony Brosnan scored the only goal as Dr Crokes triumphed.
Tony Brosnan scored the only goal as Dr Crokes triumphed.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DR CROKES AND Austin Stacks  completed the line-up for this year’s Kerry senior football semi-finals with impressive quarter-final victories today.

Last night, Tralee teams Kerins O’Rahilly’s and the district side St Brendan’s ensured they were the first two sides through to the semi-finals, with Austin Stacks today ensuring there would be a third Tralee representative, after their 0-14 to 0-6 success over South Kerry.

Building on last week’s triumph that saw them defeat reigning champions East Kerry, Austin Stacks ran out victors in a game where they were in front 0-9 to 0-3 at half-time. Darragh O’Brien kicked 0-8 for the winners, while Kieran Donaghy grabbed two points.

Earlier Dr Crokes cruised past Templenoe in their quarter-final at Fitzgerald Stadium by 1-22 to 0-6.

A Tony Brosnan goal from a penalty helped Dr Crokes go in front 1-10 to 0-5 at half-time, they maintained control to lead Templenoe by 1-13 to 0-6 at the water break and eventually had 19 points to spare on the scoreboard.

The semi-final draw will take place tomorrow morning with the games set to take place on the weekend of 20-21 November.

The Clare senior football title was won by Éire Óg Ennis this afternoon, as they landed their first championship since 2006 with their 1-11 to 0-9 triumph over reigning champions Kilmurry-Ibrickane.

Mark McInerney’s first-half goal helped them go ahead 1-6 to 0-4 but the excellence of Keelan Sexton saw Kilmurry-Ibrickane cut the gap to two in the finale. But Clare hurler David Reidy landed some key points and captain Gavin Cooney hit 0-5 overall as Éire Óg ran out victors by five points, in what was their first final appearance since 2014.

They celebrated as they lifted the Jack Daly Cup, a success that helps make up for the disappointment for the dual contingent in their squad after they lost last weekend’s hurling semi-final to Inagh-Kilnamona.

In Tipperary, it will be a repeat of last year’s senior football decider after Clonmel Commercials won out 2-11 to 1-10 against JK Brackens in their semi-final today.

Loughmore-Castleiney booked their place in the final yesterday with a narrow success over Moyle Rovers. Clonmel Commercials beat them by a point in last year’s final and are chasing three-in-a-row this season.

The Waterford senior football final line-up was completed after Rathgormack saw off Gaultier in their semi-final today by 2-14 to 0-13.

Rathgormack, Waterford champions in 2019, will now meet The Nire in the decider.

The Nire safely booked their place in the final last night, after a comfortable 3-12 to 0-7 success over reigning champions Ballinacourty.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

———-
Results

Kerry SFC quarter-finals

  • Dr Crokes 1-22 Templenoe 0-6
  • Austin Stacks 0-14 South Kerry 0-6

Clare SFC final

  • Éire Óg Ennis 1-11 Kilmurry-Ibrickane 0-9

Tipperary SFC semi-final

  • Clonmel Commercials 2-11 JK Brackens 1-10

Waterford SFC semi-final

  • Rathgormack 2-14 Gaultier 0-13

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie