Connacht
SFC semi-finals
Corofin 1-10 Ballintubber 0-11
Padraig Pearses 2-10 Tír Chonaill Gaels 0-8
Leinster
SFC quarter-finals
Ballyboden St-Enda’s 1-11 Newtown Blues 0-5
Éire Óg 1-12 Sarsfields 0-9
Garrycastle 3-11 Ratoath 2-12
St Patricks 2-8 Portlaoise 1-11 AET (Portlaoise win on penalties)
Munster
SHC semi-finals
Borris-Ileigh 1-17 Glen Rovers 3-8
Ballygunner 0-17 Patrickswell 0-9
SFC quarter-finals
Nemo Rangers 1-9 Newcastlewest 0-9
St Joseph’s 1-11 Rathgormack 0-11 (AET)
Kerry SFC final
East Kerry 2-14 Dr Crokes 1-7
Connacht
Galway SHC final
Liam Mellows 0-14 St Thomas 1-13
Ulster
SHC final
Slaughtneil 1-15 Dunloy 0-10
All-Ireland Ladies Football
Senior semi-finals
Mourneabbey 2-13 Donaghmoyne 1-10
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 5-12 Foxrock-Cabinteely 2-10
Slaughtneil 1-15 Dunloy 0-10 – FT
Slaughtneil are Ulster champions once again.
East Kerry 2-14 Dr Crokes 1-7 – FT
East Kerry are county champions in the Kingdom.
East Kerry 2-13 Dr Crokes 1-7
Paudie Clifford forces a brilliant save from Shane Murphy.
St. Thomas’ 1-13
Liam Mellows 0-14
UNREAL!
Congrats lads ❤️💙🏆
RED CARD! Mike Moloney is sent-off for Crokes after receiving a second yellow for a foul on Clifford. They’re down to 13 men.
Full time
ST. THOMAS': 1-13(16)
LIAM MELLOWS: 0-14(14) pic.twitter.com/xP7jqaAe4k
East Kerry 2-13 Dr Crokes 1-7
Gavin White slots over a point but Crokes are nine behind.
St Thomas’ 1-13 Liam Mellows 0-14 – FT
St Thomas’ are champions in Galway after a second-half turnaround.
East Kerry 2-13 Dr Crokes 1-6
Darragh Roche with another East Kerry score.
St Thomas’ 1-12 Liam Mellows 0-14
A tight final few minutes in store.
St Thomas’ 1-11 Liam Mellows 0-13
Eanna Burke’s goal after 53 minutes leaves St Thomas’ in front.
East Kerry 2-12 Dr Crokes 1-6
Both teams are down to 14 men and East Kerry remain in control despite the concession of a goal. But immediately Clifford pops over a score at the far end.
GOAL! Gavin White bags a goal for Dr Crokes in the Kerry final.
Liam Mellows 0-13 St Thomas’ 1-11
It’s the holders who lead now after a late surge.
GOAL! Roche hits the net for East Kerry to leave them eight ahead of Dr Crokes.
Liam Mellows 0-13 St Thomas’ 1-10
A goal for St Thomas’ pulls them back on level terms dramatically at the death of normal-time.
East Kerry 1-9 Dr Crokes 0-6
Kieran O’Leary swings over a vital score for Crokes.
Liam Mellows 0-12 St Thomas’ 0-10
St Thomas’ pull one back.
East Kerry 1-9 Dr Crokes 0-5
There was a melee after Clifford’s goal that saw O’Shea booked for his involvement. David and Paudie Clifford were both booked as well. At the far end, Brosnan crashes a strike off the crossbar. Things are really heating up here.
Liam Mellows 0-12 St Thomas’ 0-9
Mellows are on the verge of winning back the Galway county title.
RED CARD! Mark O’Shea sent off for Dr Crokes for a second yellow.
GOAL! David Clifford bags a stunning goal for East Kerry!
East Kerry 0-9 Dr Crokes 0-5
Two yellows for Warren after Evan Cronin sent them four ahead.
RED CARD! East Kerry down to 14 after Pa Warren is dismissed in the Kerry SFC final.
Liam Mellows 0-11 St Thomas’ 0-9
Not long left now in the Galway hurling final.
Liam Mellows 0-11 St Thomas’ 0-8
Three points in it now as St Thomas’ step up their comeback.
Portlaoise through to the Leinster semi-final after a penalty shootout win over St Patrick’s after extra-time.
East Kerry 0-8 Dr Crokes 0-5 – HT
Tony Brosnan has the last say from a free for Dr Crokes, but East Kerry are good value for their lead at the interval.
East Kerry 0-8 Dr Crokes 0-4
A four point lead now for East Kerry after a good score from Evan Cronin on 31 minutes.
Munster SFC club result
St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay survive after extra-time against Waterford’s Rathgormack with a 1-11 to 0-11 success.
Half time
ST. THOMAS': 0-7(7)
LIAM MELLOWS: 0-11(11) pic.twitter.com/OkBeSBGyhw
East Kerry 0-7 Dr Crokes 0-4
Now it’s Paudie Clifford’s turn. He drills over a booming point from 45m to move East Kerry three clear once again.
East Kerry 0-6 Dr Crokes 0-4
David Clifford curls over a free to extend the lead for his side.
A massive win for Carlow champions Éire Óg as they book their place in the semi-final.
The Galway club set up an All-Ireland decider against Mourneabbey.
Liam Mellows 0-11 St Thomas’ 0-7 – HT
Liam Mellows lead by four at the interval.
East Kerry 0-5 Dr Crokes 0-4
Tony Brosnan has been in good scoring form so far and he adds a score for the holders.
Corofin 1-10 Ballintubber 0-11 – FT
Corofin march on in Connacht.
East Kerry 0-5 Dr Crokes 0-3
Mike Foley and Mark O’Shea trade scores.
Roscommon champions through to the Connacht decider.
East Kerry 0-4 Dr Crokes 0-2
Good start for the underdogs in Tralee.
Corofin 1-10 Ballintubber 0-11
The Galway side move two ahead again.
Liam Mellows 0-11 St Thomas’ 0-6
A decent lead for Mellows after 26 minutes.
Corofin 1-9 Ballintubber 0-11
It’s all Ballintubber here and O’Connor converts another free. One point in it as we enter injury-time.
Corofin 1-9 Ballintubber 0-10
Another O’Connor free reduces the gap to two and Corofin haven’t scored since the 45th minute.
Ballygunner 0-17 Patrickswell 0-9 – FT
Ballygunner safely advance into the Munster final.
Liam Mellows 0-7 St Thomas’ 0-4
Darragh Burke drops over a free.
St Thomas’ 0-3 Liam Mellows 0-7
Six scores in-a-row by Mellows.
Corofin 1-9 Ballintubber 0-8
Cillian O’Connor’s frees are keeping Ballintubber in touch.
Ballygunner 0-16 Patrickswell 0-9
We’re into stoppage-time now.
Corofin 1-9 Ballintubber 0-6
Martin Farragher slots over one from play.
St Thomas’ 0-2 Liam Mellows 0-6
Mellows lead by four after Conor Aylward’s superb score.
Munster SFC quarter-final result
Nemo Rangers 1-9 Newcastlewest 0-9
Corofin 1-8 Ballintubber 0-6
Jason Leonard slots over a free.
Leinster SFC quarter-finals full-time
- Ballyboden St-Enda’s 1-11 Newtown Blues 0-5
- Portlaoise 0-9 St Patrick’s 1-6 (extra-time to follow)
- Garrycastle 3-11 Ratoath 2-12
Corofin 1-7 Ballintubber 0-6
Ciaran Gavin slots over his first of the day.
Corofin 1-7 Ballintubber 0-5
The reigning All-Ireland club champions are five in front early in the second-half.
Munster Club IHC semi-finals
It’ll be a Cork against Waterford final at this level in Munster. Cork champions Fr O’Neills were comprehensive winners by 3-22 to 0-14 against Clare’s Broadford and Waterford’s Ballysaggart saw off Tipperary’s Sean Treacys by 0-15 to 1-11.
Ballygunner 0-15 Patrickswell 0-7
Eight points between the sides now in the dying minutes.
Ballygunner 0-14 Patrickswell 0-7
Pauric Mahony slots over another free.
Munster Club SFC
Extra-time on the cards in Clare, it finished St Joseph’s 1-7 Rathgormack 0-10. Nemo Rangers in front 1-9 to 0-9 late on against Newcastlewest.
Ballygunner 0-13 Patrickswell 0-7
Patrickswell could do with a goal if they’re going to get back into this one.
St Thomas’ 0-2 Liam Mellows 0-2
Deadlocked in the early stages of the Galway decider.
Liam Mellows 0-0 St Thomas 0-0
The Galway hurling final is underway.
GOAL! Liam Silke scores a goal for Corofin against Ballintubber.
Munster SHC Full-Time: Borris-Ileigh 1-17 Glen Rovers 3-8
Ballygunner 0-12 Patrickswell 0-7
Finally the Limerick outfit open their account in the second period, but Hogan strikes back for Ballygunner.
Corofin 0-5 Ballintubber 0-4
We’re back underway here in Tuam.
Borris-Ileigh 1-17 Glen Rovers 3-8
Vital point for the Tipperary champions from Jerry Kelly.
Borris-Ileigh 1-16 Glen Rovers 3-8
A third goal for Glen Rovers, just two points in it now with a few minutes left in Thurles.
Ballygunner 0-11 Patrickswell 0-6
Still no score from Patrickswell in this half.
Munster club latest
Nemo Rangers ahead 1-8 to 0-8 against Newcastlewest with ten minutes to go in Mallow.
Glen Rovers 2-8 Borris-Ileigh 1-16
We’re into second-half stoppage-time now.
Ballygunner 0-10 Patrickswell 0-6
A fine score moves Ballygunner four ahead once again.
All square entering the final few moments at Hennessy Park in West Clare.
Ballygunner 0-9 Patrickswell 0-6
‘Gunner move three clear.
Glen Rovers 2-8 Borris-Ileigh 1-16
Conor Kenny has six from play for Borris after 57 minutes.
Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-7 Newtown Blues 0-5
The 14 men of Ballyboden St Enda’s go two clear of Newtown Blues, 53 minutes gone in Drogheda.
Leinster club latest
St Patrick’s now 1-6 to 0-7 ahead of Portlaoise thanks to a score from Dean Healy.
Ballygunner 0-8 Patrickswell 0-6
We’re back underway for the second-half.
Leinster football latest
Portlaoise move within a point of Wicklow’s St Patrick’s, trailing 1-5 to 0-7 after a score from Conor Boyle.
Padraig Pearses 1-6 Tir Chonaill Gaels 0-2 – HT
The Roscommon champions lead at the interval in Ruislip.
Leinster club latest
Garrycastle in control against Ratoath, in front 3-10 to 1-8. Colm Basquel edges Ballyboden in front 0-6 to 0-5 against Newtown Blues.
Victory for the reigning champions in the first of today’s All-Ireland senior club ladies football semi-finals.
Glen Rovers 2-7 Borris-Ileigh 1-14
A four-point game as we enter the final 10 minutes.
Munster SFC latest
St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay 1-7 Rathgormack 0-8
Nemo Rangers 1-7 Newcastlewest 0-6
Leinster SFC half-time
Éire Óg 1-5 Sarsfields 0-8, all square in Carlow at the break.
Glen Rovers 2-6 Borris-Ileigh 1-14
It’s the Tipperary men who lead but the Glen are hauling them back.
Corofin 0-5 Ballintubber 0-4 – HT
It’s on a knife-edge in Tuam Stadium at half-time.
Munster football latest
Rathgormack down to 14 men as St Joseph’s in front 1-6 to 0-8 in Miltown Malbay.
Nemo Rangers 1-7 Newcastlewest 0-5
It’s the Cork kingpins who lead by five as we approach the interval.
Garrycastle 2-9 Ratoath 1-7
Tom O’Halloran fires home Garrycastle’s second goal.
Nemo Rangers 1-6 Newcastlewest 0-4
Ciaran Dalton palms home the first goal of the game for Nemo Rangers.
Borris-Ileigh 1-13 Glen Rovers 2-4
Patrick Horgan fires home his second goal of the game from a free, the Cork outfit badly needed that.
It was Cian Rogers who found the net for Ratoath there.
Leinster football latest
Ratoath have countered, they now trail Garrycastle 1-9 to 1-6. Ballyboden draw level at 0-4 apiece against Newtown Blues courtesy of a point from Ross McGarry.
Corofin 0-4 Ballintubber 0-3
Liam Silke opens his account for the Galway champions.
Glen Rovers 1-3 Borris-Ileigh 1-12
We’re seven minutes into the second period and a Brendan Maher 65 extends the Borris lead.
Ballygunner 0-7 Patrickswell 0-6 – HT
Brilliant response from Patrickswell who are just a point behind at the interval.
Glen Rovers 1-6 Borris-Ileigh 1-11
Jerry Kelly adds a point for the Tipp side.
GOAL! JD Devaney gives Borris a seven-point lead against the Glen.
Corofin 0-3 Ballintubber 0-1
Martin Farragher extends the Galway lead to two.
Ballygunner 0-7 Patrickswell 0-5
Gillane drives down the line and pops over a point. Ciaran Carey’s side have come back into the game well.
Ballygunner 0-7 Patrickswell 0-3
Mahony adds another score to his personal tally.
Ballygunner 0-6 Patrickswell 0-3
Diarmaid Byrnes lands one of his trademark scores from a free inside his own half. Then Gillane fires over one from play as Patrickswell look to finish the half on a strong note.
Half-Time
Munster SFC quarter-final
Nemo Rangers 0-6 Newcastlewest 0-4
Ballygunner 0-6 Patrickswell 0-1
Hutchinson fires over another score from play.
Ballygunner 0-5 Patrickswell 0-1
Mahony responds with a free for Ballygunner. It’s a tight, low-scoring affair here.
Half-Time
Leinster SFC quarter-finals
St Patrick’s 1-4 Portlaoise 0-5
Ballyboden St-Enda’s 0-3 Newtown Blues 0-3
Garrycastle 1-9 Ratoath 0-5
Munster SFC quarter-finals
St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay 1-4 Rathgormack 0-6
Ballygunner 0-4 Patrickswell 0-1
Finally, Patrickswell have their first score after 20 minutes. Aaron Gillane taps over a close-range free after an early miss from a more difficult angle.
Glen Rovers 1-3 Borris-Ileigh 0-10
The Tipp side are playing the better hurling in the opening period and look far sharper so far.
Leinster football latest
Major setback to Ballyboden St-Enda’s in Drogheda.
Ballygunner 0-4 Patrickswell 0-0
Dessie Hutchinson tags on a score for the Waterford champions who move four in front after the opening quarter.
Munster football latest
Eoin Cleary hits the net for St Joseph’s and the home side go in front 1-4 to 0-5 in Hennessy Park against Waterford’s Rathgormack. Nemo Rangers advantage cut against Newcastlewest, they lead 0-4 to 0-3 now.
Glen Rovers 1-2 Boris-Ileigh 0-9
Boris-Ileigh press four clear after 23 minutes.
Leinster football latest
Positive start by underdogs Newtown Blues in Drogheda, they lead 0-2 to 0-1 after 16 minutes against Ballyboden. Garrycastle have stretched their lead to 1-5 to 0-3 against Ratoath.
Ballygunner 0-1 Patrickswell 0-0
Sharpshooter Pauric Mahony opens the scoring from a free for Ballygunner.
Glen Rovers 1-2 Boris-Ileigh 0-6
Borris move back ahead after 17 minutes.
Munster senior football latest
Nemo Rangers three points to the good against Newcastlewest in Mallow with the Limerick champions yet to score and in Clare it’s 0-3 apiece between St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay and Rathgormack.
Glen Rovers 1-1 Boris-Ileigh 0-4
Horgan’s goal helps the Cork champions reel in Borris after a fast start.
Leinster senior football latest
Captain Stephen Duffy’s goal helps St Patrick’s go ahead 1-0 to 0-2 against Portlaoise while Garrycastle are in front 1-1 to 0-3 against Ratoath.
GOAL! Patrick Horgan hits the net early on for Glen Rovers against Borris-Ileigh.
We’ll be mainly focusing on the big Connacht football semi-final between Corofin and Ballintubber, plus the Munster hurling semi-final Ballygunner and Patrickswell.
Then our attention will turn to the Dr Crokes vs East Kerry clash in the Kerry fo0tball decider, in addition to Liam Mellows vs St Thomas in the Galway hurling final.
We’ll also have various updates from the rest of the games throughout the day.
A number of clubs have been forced to withdraw some big names ahead of today’s games.
Brian Murray, Michael Darragh Macauley and Barry O’Driscoll all drop out of the starting teams for their respective sides.
TV coverage: Ballygunner v Patrickswell is live on TG4 followed by deferred coverage of Corofin-Ballintubber.
Welcome to today’s club GAA liveblog. Here are the games we’ll be keeping an eye on:
Leinster SFC quarter-finals
Garrycastle v Ratoath, Mullingar, 1.30pm
St Patricks v Portlaoise, Aughrim, 1.30pm
Newtown Blues v Ballyboden, Drogheda, 1.30pm
Éire Óg v Sarsfields, Carlow, 2pm
Munster SFC quarter-finals
Nemo Rangers v Newcastlewest, Mallow, 1.30pm
St Josephs Miltown Malbay v Rathgormack, Miltown Malbay, 1.30pm
Munster SHC semi-finals
Borris-Ileigh v Glen Rovers, Semple Stadium, 1.30pm
Ballygunner v Patrickswell, Walsh Park, 1.45pm
Connacht SFC semi-finals
Corofin v Ballintubber, Tuam Stadium, 2pm
Tir Chonaill Gaels v Padraig Pearses, Ruislip, 2pm
Galway SHC final
Liam Mellows v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm
Kerry SFC final
East Kerry v Dr Crokes, Austin Stack Park, 3pm
Ulster SHC final
Dunloy (Antrim) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Athletic Grounds, 3pm
All-Ireland senior ladies club semi-finals
Mourneabbey v Donaghmoyne, 1pm
Kilkerrin Clonberne v Foxrock Cabinteely, 2pm
