Advertisement
More Stories
Postponed: O'Moore Park in Portlaoise is unplayable this weekend (file photo). Evan Treacy/INPHO
FreeAll-Ireland Club Football

Dr Crokes v Errigal Ciarán All-Ireland club semi-final clash postponed

Club showdown rescheduled for O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, next Saturday.
11.53am, 4 Jan 2025

THE ALL-IRELAND club senior football semi-final between Dr Crokes of Kerry and Errigal Ciarán of Tyrone has been postponed.

The Munster and Ulster heavyweights had been scheduled to meet in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Sunday at 3.30pm.

But following a pitch inspection on Saturday morning, officials postponed the game and rescheduled it for next weekend.

The game will now be played in Portlaoise next Saturday, 11 January, with the Central Competitions Control Committee due to confirm the new throw-in time on Monday.

The second senior football semi-final between Coolera Strandhill of Sligo and Dublin’s Cuala is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned in Cavan’s Breffni Park on Sunday.

In a statement, the GAA confirmed that “following pitch inspections this morning, both games in [Saturday's] AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship will go ahead as planned”.

Crossmolina (Mayo) take on Caragh (Kildare) in Pearse Park, Longford, at 1pm, while Austin Stacks (Kerry) meet Ballinderry (Derry) in the second semi-final in Dublin’s Parnell Park at 2pm.

The GAA added that “due to the current weather forecast, the GAA will monitor the pitches over the weekend. Any further changes will be notified as soon as possible”.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie