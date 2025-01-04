Dr Crokes v Errigal Ciarán All-Ireland club semi-final clash postponed

THE ALL-IRELAND club senior football semi-final between Dr Crokes of Kerry and Errigal Ciarán of Tyrone has been postponed.

The Munster and Ulster heavyweights had been scheduled to meet in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Sunday at 3.30pm.

But following a pitch inspection on Saturday morning, officials postponed the game and rescheduled it for next weekend.

The game will now be played in Portlaoise next Saturday, 11 January, with the Central Competitions Control Committee due to confirm the new throw-in time on Monday.

The second senior football semi-final between Coolera Strandhill of Sligo and Dublin’s Cuala is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned in Cavan’s Breffni Park on Sunday.

In a statement, the GAA confirmed that “following pitch inspections this morning, both games in [Saturday's] AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship will go ahead as planned”.

Crossmolina (Mayo) take on Caragh (Kildare) in Pearse Park, Longford, at 1pm, while Austin Stacks (Kerry) meet Ballinderry (Derry) in the second semi-final in Dublin’s Parnell Park at 2pm.

The GAA added that “due to the current weather forecast, the GAA will monitor the pitches over the weekend. Any further changes will be notified as soon as possible”.