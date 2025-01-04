Advertisement
Postponed: O'Moore Park in Portlaoise is unplayable this weekend (file photo). Evan Treacy/INPHO
FreeCalled Off

All-Ireland senior club football semis postponed by a week following weather disruption

Club showdowns rescheduled for Saturday 11 January due to unplayable pitches.
11.53am, 4 Jan 2025

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago

SUNDAY’S ALL-IRELAND senior club football semi-finals have both been postponed following pitch inspections and will now be played instead next Saturday, 11 January.

Dr Crokes of Kerry were due to meet Errigal Ciarán of Tyrone in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, with the second semi-final pitting Coolera Strandhill of Sligo against Dublin’s Cuala in Breffni Park.

After O’Moore Park failed a pitch inspection early on Saturday morning, GAA officials announced that Breffni Park is also unplayable following an inspection on Saturday evening.

Both games have now been refixed for the same venues next Saturday, 11 January, with the Central Competitions Control Committee due to confirm the new throw-in times on Monday.

