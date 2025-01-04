The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
All-Ireland senior club football semis postponed by a week following weather disruption
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
SUNDAY’S ALL-IRELAND senior club football semi-finals have both been postponed following pitch inspections and will now be played instead next Saturday, 11 January.
Dr Crokes of Kerry were due to meet Errigal Ciarán of Tyrone in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, with the second semi-final pitting Coolera Strandhill of Sligo against Dublin’s Cuala in Breffni Park.
After O’Moore Park failed a pitch inspection early on Saturday morning, GAA officials announced that Breffni Park is also unplayable following an inspection on Saturday evening.
Both games have now been refixed for the same venues next Saturday, 11 January, with the Central Competitions Control Committee due to confirm the new throw-in times on Monday.
