Ardscoil Rís and Nenagh CBS come through thrilling semis to book Harty Cup final meeting

Ardscoil Rís 0-18 Thurles CBS 1-14

Nenagh CBS 2-18 Charleville CBS 1-17

BOTH DR HARTY Cup semi-finals went down to the wire as Ardscoil Rís and Nenagh CBS booked their place in the Munster schools’ hurling decider.

Clare All-Ireland minor winner Marc O’Brien slotted the 74th-minute free to give Ardscoil a 0-18 to 1-14 victory over last year’s runners-up Thurles CBS at Kilmallock.

The Limerick school, All-Ireland champions in 2022, got off to a dream start as they scored the first eight points inside 10 minutes.

Free-taker Danny Chaplin scored five of his 0-6 total in this period but Cormac Fitzpatrick, who ended with 1-7 (0-5 frees), got Thurles up and running.

They trailed by five, 0-12 to 0-7, at the break but they had jumped into the lead by the 51st minute.

They outscored Ardscoil by 1-6 to 0-2 in that period of dominance, with midfielder Euan Murray landing three points and Robbie Ryan adding a pair, including a sideline cut.

Drom-Inch dangerman Fitzpatrick’s superb finish to the net made it 1-13 to 0-14 but O’Brien converted late placed balls to send Ardscoil into a seventh final in the last 14 seasons.

The last two Harty Cups have been won by first-time champions in St Joseph’s Tulla and Cashel Community School and that could become three-in-a-row with Nenagh CBS through to the final.

The Tipperary school have lost four deciders, most recently in 2012 when they went on to win the All-Ireland.

Their semi-final against Charleville CBS at Cappamore was tied at 1-16 apiece entering stoppage time before the drama notched up a level.

Nenagh star and captain Darragh McCarthy had a pointed free controversially ruled out before Charleville, who were also chasing a breakthrough title on their first appearance in the Harty since 2017, edged ahead through goalkeeper Kieran Murphy’s third free.

Substitute Darragh Treacy, however, bundled the sliotar to the net in the 64th minute to steal the victory.

They made it safe with McCarthy taking his tally to 0-13 (0-9 frees) and Eoghan Doughan’s insurance point.

Backed by the wind, Charleville had led by 10 in the first half, 1-8 to 0-1, thanks to the heavy-scoring of Chris Dunne, who finished with 1-9 (0-5 frees).

Dunne’s 11th-minute strike made it 1-4 to no-score but Aodhán O’Connor’s goal in the 26th minute gave Nenagh a lifeline. 1-12 to 1-6 at half-time.

The Tipperary side now had the wind advantage and McCarthy swept over seven unanswered points to take the lead by the three-quarter mark.

It was back level entering injury time but Nenagh found the knockout 1-2 blow.