Nenagh CBS celebrating their Dr Harty Cup success. Natasha Barton/INPHO
schedule

Here are the 2024-25 Munster Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí draws

The competitions will get underway in October.
7.05pm, 26 Aug 2024
THE DRAWS FOR the Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí, the Munster Schools hurling and football competitions, have been made.

The draws took place this afternoon, with 21 schools taking part in the Dr Harty Cup – Under 19 A Hurling (Corn An Artaigh) competition while 19 schools will feature in the TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí – Under 19 A Football competition.

Nenagh CBS are the defending champions in the Dr Harty Cup and have been draw in Group 4 alongside Midleton CBS and St. Francis College, Rochestown. Last season’s finalists Ardscoil Rís are in Group 2 with Castletroy College, Our Ladys Templemore, and Colaiste Choilm.

Kerry’s Mercy Mounthawk, the Corn Uí Mhuirí holders, are pitted against Abbey CBS, Skibbereen CC, and St. Patricks Castleisland in Group 3 of the football competition. Tralee CBS, who lost out to their Tralee rivals in the 2024 final, will be in Group 5 with Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, and Presentation Milltown.

The hurling competitions will get underway on Wednesday 16 October while the football begins on Wednesday 23 October. Fixture details will be confirmed in due course.

TUS Dr. Harty Cup – Senior (Under 19) A Hurling (Corn An Artaigh)

  • Group 1 – Rice College, John The Baptist, Hospital, CBC Cork, Scoil Na Troinoide Naofa, Doon
  • Group 2 – Ard Scoil Ris, Castletroy College, Our Ladys, Templemore, Colaiste Choilm
  • Group 3 – Charleville CBS, Cashel Community School, Blackwater Community School, St. Josephs Tulla
  • Group 4 – Nenagh CBS, Midleton CBS, St. Francis College Rochestown
  • Group 5 – De La Salle College, Gaelcholaiste Mhuire An Mhainistir Thuaidh, St. Colmans College, Fermoy
  • Group 6 – Thurles CBS, St. Flannans College, Tralee CBS

TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí – Senior (Under 19) Under 19 A Football

  • Group 1 – St. Brendans, Colaiste Choilm, St. Francis College Rochestown, St. Flannans College
  • Group 2 – Clonakilty CC , Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Hamilton Highschool, Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh
  • Group 3 – Mercy Mounthawk, Abbey CBS, Skibbereen CC, St. Patricks Castleisland
  • Group 4 – Patrician Academy Mallow, Intermediate School Killorglin, De La Salle College, Macroom, Mitchelstown CBS
  • Group 5 – Tralee CBS, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Presentation Milltown
