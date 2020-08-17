This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 August, 2020
Munster draws made for new knockout format in Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí

Reigning Harty Cup champions St Flannan’s are away to Cashel CS.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 17 Aug 2020, 2:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,357 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5177798
Midleton CBS players celebrating after their 2019 Harty Cup final win.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Midleton CBS players celebrating after their 2019 Harty Cup final win.
Midleton CBS players celebrating after their 2019 Harty Cup final win.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE DRAWS HAVE been made for a new knockout format in this season’s premier Munster GAA schools competitions with changes enforced by Covid-19.

The group stage structure is no longer in place for the Dr Harty Cup in hurling and the Corn Uí Mhuirí in football.

It has also been decided that home advantage will be in place up to and including the quarter-finals with efforts set to be made to avoid a school having to play twice in a row in the same competition.

It was felt that neutral venues may be more difficult to secure given the current Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Dr Harty Cup draw, reigning champions St Flannan’s Ennis are away to Tipperary side Cashel CS while Christian Brothers College, the beaten finalists this year, will take on Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG in a Cork city clash.

The current Corn Uí Mhuirí title holders are Tralee CBS and they have received a bye in the opening round. Last February’s beaten finalists St Brendan’s Killarney meet Kerry rivals Intermediate School Killorglin.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

