Munster draws made for new knockout format in Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí

THE DRAWS HAVE been made for a new knockout format in this season’s premier Munster GAA schools competitions with changes enforced by Covid-19.

The group stage structure is no longer in place for the Dr Harty Cup in hurling and the Corn Uí Mhuirí in football.

It has also been decided that home advantage will be in place up to and including the quarter-finals with efforts set to be made to avoid a school having to play twice in a row in the same competition.

It was felt that neutral venues may be more difficult to secure given the current Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Dr Harty Cup draw, reigning champions St Flannan’s Ennis are away to Tipperary side Cashel CS while Christian Brothers College, the beaten finalists this year, will take on Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG in a Cork city clash.

Harty Cup Draw 20/21

1. Cashel CS v St Flannans

2 St. Francis College V Our Ladys Templemore

3. Causeway Comp v DLS Waterford

4. Ardscoil Ris V St. Colmans Fermoy

5. Blackwater CS V Thurles CBS

6. Nenagh CBS V Midleton CBS

7. Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AGV CBC

8.Tulla bye — Munster P.P.S. (@Munsterpps) August 17, 2020

The current Corn Uí Mhuirí title holders are Tralee CBS and they have received a bye in the opening round. Last February’s beaten finalists St Brendan’s Killarney meet Kerry rivals Intermediate School Killorglin.

Corn Uí Mhuirí draw 20/21

1.Mercy Mounthawk V St Francis College

2. SP Rathmore v bye

3. PS Chorcha Dhuibhne v Hamilton HS

4. DLS MacroomV St Flannans

5.Col Chriost Ri V Col Choilm

6. IS Killorglinv St Brendans

7.Highschool ClonmelV Clonakilty CC

8.Tralee CBS v Bye — Munster P.P.S. (@Munsterpps) August 17, 2020

