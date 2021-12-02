Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dr Harty Cup and Corn Ui Mhuiri senior quarter-final draws made in Munster

The games will take place in January.

Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

2019 WINNERS MIDLETON CBS will take on 2018 champions Ardscoil Rís in the quarter-finals of the Dr Harty Cup in January.

The last eight draws were made this afternoon for the prestigious Munster GAA post-primary schools competitions. Both were postponed in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With reigning champions St Flannan’s, who triumphed in February 2020, knocked out at the last round, the most recent Dr Harty Cup winners are Midleton CBS and Ardscoil Rís, the pair pitted together in a standout tie.  The quarter-finals are due to take place on the week ending Sunday 9 January.

In the Corn Ui Mhuiri, Tralee CBS are the current title holders after their 2020 triumph. St Brendan’s Killarney, the champions in 2016 and 2017, are the other recent winners still in contention. The last eight games here are down for decision on the week ending Sunday 16 January.

Here are the draws in full:

Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals

  • 1. Cashel CS v Thurles CBS
  • 2. Ardscoil Rís v Midleton CBS
  • 3. DLS Waterford v Nenagh CBS
  • 4. St Joseph’s Tulla v CBC Cork

* Semi-finals: 1 v 2; 3 v 4.

Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

  • 1. Skibbereen CS v PS Rathmore
  • 2. Clonakilty CC v Tralee CBS
  • 3. Hamilton HS Bandon v Mercy Mounthawk Tralee
  • 4. St Brendan’s Killarney v Coláiste Na Sceilge

* Semi-finals: 1 v 2; 3 v 4.

