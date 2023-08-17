Here are the 2023-24 Munster Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí draws

THE DRAWS FOR the upcoming Munster Schools GAA competitions, the Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí, have been made.

There are 21 schools in hurling’s Dr Harty Cup, spread across three groups of four and

three groups of three. Four of the group winners will qualify for the quarter-finals, with the two remaining group winners and six runners-up contesting preliminary quarter-finals.

Harty holders Cashel Community School are in Group F alongside Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhaunistir Thuaidh and Our Ladys Templemore. Cashel defeated Thurles CBS — who have been pitted against St Colmans College Fermoy, Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal and St Josephs SS Tulla in Group B — in last year’s historic first all-Tipperary decider.

19 schools will take part in the football competition, the Corn Uí Mhuirí. They’ve been split into four groups of four and one group of three, with the top two teams progressing from each group. Five group winners and one runner-up will advance to the quarter-final, while the four remaining second-placed teams will play preliminary quarter-finals.

Back-to-back reigning champions St Brendan’s Killarney, are in Group C alongside Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig, Patrician Academy Mallow and St Flannans Ennis.

Munster Post Primary Schools GAA say a draft master fixture list will be shared with all schools on Monday morning. Here are the draws in full:

Dr Harty Cup

Group A

Midleton CBS

Rice College Ennis

Scoil na Trionoide Doon

Christian Brothers College

Group B

Thurles CBS

St Colmans College Fermoy

Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal

St Josephs SS Tulla

Group C

Ardscoil Ris

St Flannans Ennis

De La Salle Waterford

Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig

Group D

Charleville CBS

Nenagh CBS

Hamilton Highschool Bandon

Group E

John the Baptist CS Hospital

Castletroy College

CBS Secondary School, Carrick On Suir

Group F

Cashel Community School

Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhaunistir Thuaidh

Our Ladys Templemore

Corn Uí Mhuirí



Group A

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee

Coachford College

Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne

Colaiste Chriost Ri

Group B

St Francis College Rochestown

Presentation Milltown

Colaiste na Sceilge

De La Salle College, Macroom

Group C

St Brendans Killarney

Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig

Patrician Academy Mallow

St Flannans Ennis

Group D

Colaisre an Spioraid Naomh Bishopstown

Skibbereen Community College

Tralee CBS

Hamilton Highschool, Bandon

Group E