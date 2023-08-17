Here are the 2023-24 Munster Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí draws

THE DRAWS FOR the upcoming Munster Schools GAA competitions, the Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí, have been made.
There are 21 schools in hurling’s Dr Harty Cup, spread across three groups of four and
three groups of three. Four of the group winners will qualify for the quarter-finals, with the two remaining group winners and six runners-up contesting preliminary quarter-finals.
Harty holders Cashel Community School are in Group F alongside Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhaunistir Thuaidh and Our Ladys Templemore. Cashel defeated Thurles CBS — who have been pitted against St Colmans College Fermoy, Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal and St Josephs SS Tulla in Group B — in last year’s historic first all-Tipperary decider.
19 schools will take part in the football competition, the Corn Uí Mhuirí. They’ve been split into four groups of four and one group of three, with the top two teams progressing from each group. Five group winners and one runner-up will advance to the quarter-final, while the four remaining second-placed teams will play preliminary quarter-finals.
Back-to-back reigning champions St Brendan’s Killarney, are in Group C alongside Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig, Patrician Academy Mallow and St Flannans Ennis.
Munster Post Primary Schools GAA say a draft master fixture list will be shared with all schools on Monday morning.
Here are the draws in full:
Dr Harty Cup
Group A
- Midleton CBS
- Rice College Ennis
- Scoil na Trionoide Doon
- Christian Brothers College
Group B
- Thurles CBS
- St Colmans College Fermoy
- Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal
- St Josephs SS Tulla
Group C
- Ardscoil Ris
- St Flannans Ennis
- De La Salle Waterford
- Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig
Group D
- Charleville CBS
- Nenagh CBS
- Hamilton Highschool Bandon
Group E
- John the Baptist CS Hospital
- Castletroy College
- CBS Secondary School, Carrick On Suir
Group F
- Cashel Community School
- Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhaunistir Thuaidh
- Our Ladys Templemore
Corn Uí Mhuirí
Group A
- Mercy Mounthawk Tralee
- Coachford College
- Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne
- Colaiste Chriost Ri
Group B
- St Francis College Rochestown
- Presentation Milltown
- Colaiste na Sceilge
- De La Salle College, Macroom
Group C
- St Brendans Killarney
- Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig
- Patrician Academy Mallow
- St Flannans Ennis
Group D
- Colaisre an Spioraid Naomh Bishopstown
- Skibbereen Community College
- Tralee CBS
- Hamilton Highschool, Bandon
Group E
- Abbey CBS
- St Pats Castleisland
- Clonakilty CC