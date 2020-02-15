This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 15 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dr Harty Cup final called off due to orange weather alert

The clash between CBC Cork and St Flannan’s College, Ennis was scheduled to begin at 12pm.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 11:47 AM
1 hour ago 3,525 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5008543
A view of the conditions in Mallow GAA.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A view of the conditions in Mallow GAA.
A view of the conditions in Mallow GAA.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE DR HARTY Cup final between CBC Cork and St Flannan’s College, Ennis has been called off due to an orange weather alert.

The decider was scheduled to take place in Mallow today at 12pm after the original 1pm throw-in time was brought forward on Friday morning.

Munster GAA chiefs said earlier this week that they were confident the contest would go ahead despite the arrival of Storm Dennis in Ireland on account of the sand based pitch in Mallow, according to The Irish Examiner.

A pitch inspection was carried out earlier today at 8.30am and the green light was given to proceed with the final.

But a late decision has since been taken to postpone the game. Details of a refixture have yet to be confirmed.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie