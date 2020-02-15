Dr Harty Cup final called off due to orange weather alert

A view of the conditions in Mallow GAA.

THE DR HARTY Cup final between CBC Cork and St Flannan’s College, Ennis has been called off due to an orange weather alert.

The decider was scheduled to take place in Mallow today at 12pm after the original 1pm throw-in time was brought forward on Friday morning.

Munster GAA chiefs said earlier this week that they were confident the contest would go ahead despite the arrival of Storm Dennis in Ireland on account of the sand based pitch in Mallow, according to The Irish Examiner.

A pitch inspection was carried out earlier today at 8.30am and the green light was given to proceed with the final.

But a late decision has since been taken to postpone the game. Details of a refixture have yet to be confirmed.

Following the issuing of an Orange Weather Alert by @MetEireann, all three Munster GAA PPS U19 Hurling Finals scheduled for 12 noon today have been postponed. pic.twitter.com/8Vxql6J7TL — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) February 15, 2020

Duty of care to our young hurlers 🤷🏻‍♂️ joke . And getting worse 😡 pic.twitter.com/1DYs3IdSWF — Anthony Daly (@DaloAnto) February 15, 2020

Dr Harty Cup Final cancelled lot of anger around at the late decision

No news on refixture — Finbarr Mc Carthy (@FiFinnymac) February 15, 2020

