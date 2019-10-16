This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Cork duo that contested last season's final make winning start to Dr Harty Cup campaigns

Midleton CBS and CBC Cork both won their opening group games today.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 4:49 PM
1 hour ago 1,711 Views No Comments
CBC Cork and Midleton CBS won their all-Cork group games today.
CBC Cork and Midleton CBS won their all-Cork group games today.
CBC Cork and Midleton CBS won their all-Cork group games today.

REIGNING CHAMPIONS MIDLETON CBS made a successful start to this season’s Dr Harty Cup competition today with victory in their group opener against fellow Cork school Hamilton HS Bandon.

The East Cork school were 0-20 to 1-11 victors in their Group D game played in Whitechurch. Killeagh player Ryan McCarthy was in good point-scoring form as he hit 0-12 with defenders Ritchie Landers and Ciaran Joyce other survivors from last February’s final win. Clare outfit St Joseph’s Tulla are the other school in the three-team group.

Last season’s beaten finalists CBC Cork also won their first game of this campaign. They featured in an all-Cork clash as well as they defeated Rochestown College by 3-17 to 1-13 in Ballygarvan. That was in Group C with Our Lady’s Templemore running out six-point winners yesterday over Árdscoil Rís in the other fixture here.

In Group B last season’s semi-finalists De La Salle Waterford convincingly defeated Gaelcholáiste Mhuire by 4-18 to 0-12 in Bushy Park, while St Flannan’s were 2-17 to 2-11 winners in Kilmallock against Blackwater Community School.

And in Group A it finished 3-16 to 0-10 in favour of Nenagh CBS against John The Baptist CS in Cappamore with Thurles CBS taking on St Colman’s Fermoy on Friday in the other game in this group.

Dr Harty Cup

Results

Group A
Nenagh CBS 3-16 John The Baptist CS 0-10

Group B
St Flannan’s Ennis 2-17 Blackwater CS Lismore 2-11
De La Salle Waterford 4-18 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG 0-12

Group C
CBC Cork 3-17 Rochestown College 1-13
Our Lady’s Templemore 4-20 Árdscoil Rís 3-17 (played yesterday)

Group D
Midleton CBS 0-20 Hamilton HS Bandon 1-11

Fixture

Group A
Friday – Thurles CBS v St Colman’s Fermoy, Clonmel, 1.30pm

