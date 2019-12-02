This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here are the 2020 Dr Harty Cup and Corn Ui Mhuirí quarter-final draws in Munster

The draws took place tonight for the premier colleges competitions in the province.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 2 Dec 2019, 7:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,734 Views No Comments
Midleton CBS players celebrate their Dr Harty Cup victory last February.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

REIGNING DR HARTY Cup champions Midleton CBS will meet De La Salle Waterford in the quarter-finals of this season’s competition after the last eight draws were made on the Munster colleges stage.

It will be a repeat of last January’s semi-final tie which was won in dramatic fashion by a late Midleton CBS goal. Last year’s beaten finalists Christian Brothers College take on Fermoy’s St Colman’s in an all-Cork quarter-final clash.

There will be all-county ties elsewhere as well with Clare duo St Flannan’s Ennis and St Joseph’s Tulla facing off while Tipperary pair Thurles CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore will also meet.

In football with PS Chorca Dhuibhne, reigning champions for the last two seasons knocked out in the group stages, there will be new winners this season.

Cork schools Rochestown College take on Clonakilty CC while last year’s finalists St Brendan’s Killarney go up against Clare’s St Flannan’s.

There are two Cork against Kerry ties with Hamilton HS Bandon meeting Tralee CBS and PS Rathmore pitted against Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig.

The quarter-finals in both competitions will be played in January with the fixture details to be announced at a later date.

The draws in full are:

Dr Harty Cup

Quarter-finals – 8 January

  • CBC Cork v St Colman’s (Fermoy)
  • St Flannan’s (Ennis) v St Joseph’s (Tulla)
  • Thurles CBS v Our Lady’s (Templemore)
  • Midleton CBS v De La Salle (Waterford)

Corn Ui Mhuirí

Quarter-finals – 15 January

  • Hamilton HS (Bandon) v Tralee CBS
  • PS Rathmore v Coláiste Choilm (Ballincollig)
  • St Brendan’s (Killarney) v St Flannan’s (Ennis)
  • Rochestown College v Clonakilty CC

