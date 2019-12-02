Here are the 2020 Dr Harty Cup and Corn Ui Mhuirí quarter-final draws in Munster

REIGNING DR HARTY Cup champions Midleton CBS will meet De La Salle Waterford in the quarter-finals of this season’s competition after the last eight draws were made on the Munster colleges stage.

It will be a repeat of last January’s semi-final tie which was won in dramatic fashion by a late Midleton CBS goal. Last year’s beaten finalists Christian Brothers College take on Fermoy’s St Colman’s in an all-Cork quarter-final clash.

There will be all-county ties elsewhere as well with Clare duo St Flannan’s Ennis and St Joseph’s Tulla facing off while Tipperary pair Thurles CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore will also meet.

In football with PS Chorca Dhuibhne, reigning champions for the last two seasons knocked out in the group stages, there will be new winners this season.

Cork schools Rochestown College take on Clonakilty CC while last year’s finalists St Brendan’s Killarney go up against Clare’s St Flannan’s.

There are two Cork against Kerry ties with Hamilton HS Bandon meeting Tralee CBS and PS Rathmore pitted against Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig.

The quarter-finals in both competitions will be played in January with the fixture details to be announced at a later date.

The draws in full are:

Dr Harty Cup

Quarter-finals – 8 January

CBC Cork v St Colman’s (Fermoy)

St Flannan’s (Ennis) v St Joseph’s (Tulla)

Thurles CBS v Our Lady’s (Templemore)

Midleton CBS v De La Salle (Waterford)

Corn Ui Mhuirí

Quarter-finals – 15 January

Hamilton HS (Bandon) v Tralee CBS

PS Rathmore v Coláiste Choilm (Ballincollig)

St Brendan’s (Killarney) v St Flannan’s (Ennis)

Rochestown College v Clonakilty CC

