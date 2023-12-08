Quarter-final draws made for Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí in Munster

THE DRAWS HAVE been made this afternoon for the quarter-finals of the Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuiri GAA schools competitions in Munster.

The premier second-level action in the province has reached the last eight stage with the hurling games set to take place on 10 January and the football fixtures pencilled in for 17 January.

In the Dr Harty Cup, last year’s finalist Thurles CBS will play St Flannan’s of Ennis, while there is an all-Limerick tie between Ardscoil Ris, beaten finalists in 2022, and John The Baptist CS from Hospital.

There is an all-Cork tie between Midleton CBS, champions last in 2019, and Charleville CBS, while Nenagh CBS will take on CBC Cork.

In football the four Kerry schools in contention all avoided each other. Three of them will face Cork opponents, while Tipperary’s Abbey CBS will meet Tralee CBS.

Here are the draws in full:

Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals

Nenagh CBS v CBC Cork

Midleton CBS v Charleville CBS

Thurles CBS v St Flannan’s Ennis

Ardscoil Rís v John The Baptist CS Hospital

Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

Mercy Mounthawk v Rochestown College

St Brendan’s Killarney v Clonakilty CC

Coláiste na Sceilge v Patrician Academy Mallow

Tralee CBS v Abbey CBS

—-