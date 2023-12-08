Advertisement
Quarter-final draws made for Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí in Munster

The hurling games will take place on 10 January with the football fixtures on 17 January.
THE DRAWS HAVE been made this afternoon for the quarter-finals of the Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuiri GAA schools competitions in Munster.

The premier second-level action in the province has reached the last eight stage with the hurling games set to take place on 10 January and the football fixtures pencilled in for 17 January.

In the Dr Harty Cup, last year’s finalist Thurles CBS will play St Flannan’s of Ennis, while there is an all-Limerick tie between Ardscoil Ris, beaten finalists in 2022, and John The Baptist CS from Hospital.

There is an all-Cork tie between Midleton CBS, champions last in 2019, and Charleville CBS, while Nenagh CBS will take on CBC Cork.

In football the four Kerry schools in contention all avoided each other. Three of them will face Cork opponents, while Tipperary’s Abbey CBS will meet Tralee CBS.

Here are the draws in full:

Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals

  • Nenagh CBS v CBC Cork
  • Midleton CBS v Charleville CBS
  • Thurles CBS v St Flannan’s Ennis
  • Ardscoil Rís v John The Baptist CS Hospital

Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

  • Mercy Mounthawk v Rochestown College
  • St Brendan’s Killarney v Clonakilty CC
  • Coláiste na Sceilge v Patrician Academy Mallow
  • Tralee CBS v Abbey CBS

