Here are the groups for Munster's Dr Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí next season

REIGNING CHAMPIONS MIDLETON CBS will be part of a three-team group next season after the draw has been made for the Munster hurling Dr Harty Cup competition.

The colleges hurling crown was won by the East Cork school after a 13-year wait last spring and they will take on fellow Cork school Hamilton HS Bandon and Clare’s St Joseph’s Tulla in Group D.

Last year’s beaten finalists CBC Cork will compete in Group C against recent champions Ardscoil Rís and Our Lady’s Templemore along with Cork’s Rochestown College.

In all 15 schools will be in action with the county breakdown of Cork (6), Tipperary (3), Waterford (2), Limerick (2) and Clare (2).

In football the reigning kingpins are West Kerry outfit PS Chorca Dhuibhne who will feature in Group A against two Cork opponents (Hamilton HS and Coláiste Choilm), and Kerry’s Mercy Mounthawk.

Last year’s beaten finalists St Brendan’s Killarney are in Group C with two other Kerry outfits and Cork’s Coláiste Chríost Rí.

In all there will be seven Cork teams and six Kerry sides along with Clare’s St Flannan’s and Tipperary’s HS Clonmel.

Here are the groups:

2019-20 Dr Harty Cup

Group A - Thurles CBS, St Colman’s Fermoy, JTB CS Hospital, Nenagh CBS.

- Thurles CBS, St Colman’s Fermoy, JTB CS Hospital, Nenagh CBS. Group B – DLS Waterford, Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, Blackwater CS Lismore, St Flannan’s Ennis.

– DLS Waterford, Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, Blackwater CS Lismore, St Flannan’s Ennis. Group C – Rochestown College, CBC Cork, Ardscoil Rís Limerick, Our Lady’s Secondary School Templemore.

– Rochestown College, CBC Cork, Ardscoil Rís Limerick, Our Lady’s Secondary School Templemore. Group D – Midleton CBS, Hamilton HS Bandon, St Joseph’s Tulla.

Corn Uí Mhuirí

Group A – PS Chorca Dhuibhne, Hamilton HS Bandon, Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee.

– PS Chorca Dhuibhne, Hamilton HS Bandon, Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee. Group B – DLS Macroom, HS Clonmel, Clonakilty CC, PS Rathmore.

– DLS Macroom, HS Clonmel, Clonakilty CC, PS Rathmore. Group C – St Flannan’s Ennis, Rochestown College, Skibbereen CS.

– St Flannan’s Ennis, Rochestown College, Skibbereen CS. Group D – Coláiste Chríost Rí, St Brendan’s Killarney, IS Killorglin, Tralee CBS.

