Weather forces postponement of Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals and racing at Clonmel

THE ADVERSE WEATHER conditions in Munster have disrupted this week’s sporting schedule with postponements announced in hurling and racing.

All schools hurling games at senior U19 level in Munster that were fixed for tomorrow Tuesday 7 January and Wednesday 8 January have been postponed.

That means the four high-profile Dr Harty Cup (Munster senior A) quarter-finals are all called off and will be rescheduled for a later date.

The pairings see Midleton CBS play St Flannan’s (Ennis), Cashel CS take on Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG, Ardscoil Rís play Thurles CBS, and CBC Cork face De La Salle (Waterford).

All Munster Under 19 A, B & C hurling fixtures scheduled to take place this Tuesday 07.01.2025 and Wednesday 08.01.2025 are all POSTPONED and will be rescheduled by the Munster PPS CCC. — Munster P.P.S. (@Munsterpps) January 6, 2025

Elsewhere, Thursday’s racing meeting at Clonmel has been called off with Horse Racing Ireland set to work with the racecourse team to find a new date.

“Following adverse weather ove the weekend, unfortunately the track at Clonmel is unfit for racing at present due to a covering of snow.

“The current weather forecast is for temperatures to remain very low and dropping as low as minus seven degrees in the Clonmel area this week.

“Due to the current conditions and the forecast for the coming days, the fixture scheduled for Thursday 9 January has been cancelled.”

⚠️ @ClonmelR unfit for racing and Thursday's fixture has been cancelled pic.twitter.com/2yMlelKBMN — IHRB (@ihrb_ie) January 6, 2025

In England, poor weather continues to play havoc with National Hunt racing, with Tuesday’s meeting at Hereford the latest to be abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

Significant flooding in several areas left course officials with no alternative but to cancel the six-race card following a lunchtime inspection.

With Leicester having already been called off for the same reason over the weekend, that leaves a void of afternoon racing, with Wolverhampton’s all-weather Flat fixture not starting until 4.30pm.

Thursday’s jumps card at Catterick, which features the North Yorkshire Grand National, is already under threat, with an inspection to be held at 7.45am on Tuesday due to current snow cover and forecast significant frost.

Monday’s jumps meeting at Ludlow was abandoned due to a waterlogged track but Ayr did go ahead.

Taunton is scheduled to be the only National Hunt fixture on Wednesday, with the going described as soft following 40 millimetres of rain in recent days and the take-offs and landings being covered.

- Additional reporting by PA