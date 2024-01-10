Repeat of all-Tipp final still possible, while Charleville CBS reach semis after 7-year absence

A REPEAT OF last year’s historic all-Tipperary final remains possible as Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS advanced to the Dr Harty Cup semi-finals with impressive victories.

Another breakthrough winner could be on the cards to follow in the footsteps of St Joseph’s Tulla and Cashel CS, too, as Charleville CBS marched into the final four on their first appearance in the competition since 2017.

Ardscoil Rís complete the line-up, with a titanic tussle against Thurles CBS in store for the 2022 All-Ireland champions, while Charleville and Nenagh will meet on the other side of the draw.

In the tie of the round, last year’s runners-up Thurles had too much for record-winners St Flannan’s at Meelick.

The Tipperary school raced into a 0-13 to 1-5 half-time lead despite a super goal from Luca Cleary.

Just as Flannan’s appeared to be growing into the contest in cutting the deficit to three, Thurles drove on with a goal of their own from Cormac Fitzpatrick.

A couple of points from Tadhg Boddy pulled the deficit back to four with two minutes remaining but David Costigan’s goal stretched the final margin to seven, making it a third semi-final in a row for the victors.

Ardscoil Rís will provide the opposition after a pillar-to-post defeat of John the Baptist CS in an all-Limerick clash at Kilmallock.

Clonlara star Diarmuid Stritch was ruled out through injury but All-Ireland minor champions Michael Collins and Marc O’Brien stepped up with 0-3 each.

The accuracy of Owen Meany and Hugh Flanagan brought the Hospital school back within a point with eight minutes remaining but a brace from Limerick U20 Fintan Fitzgerald sealed a four-point victory.

Charleville have already taken the scalp of champions Cashel and they added Midleton CBS to their hit list with a six-point win at Mallow.

Dromina’s Chris Dunne slotted 0-12, while Luke O’Mahony’s early goal provided plenty of momentum.

It was level at midway, 1-7 to 0-10, but Charleville held Midleton scoreless until the closing stages while rattling off 10 points on the spin.

They lost Eoin Horgan to a straight red card during that spell of superiority, although Barry Walsh narrowed the final deficit with two late goals.

Nenagh CBS, who are also on the hunt for a first-ever Harty title, blitzed Cork city school CBC by 2-16 to 0-6 at Bansha.

They reached their first semi-final since 2017 with 11 points from Darragh McCarthy, while the goals were supplied by Danny Quinn and Aodhan O’Connor in either half.

