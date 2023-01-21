Two Tipperary schools to contest Dr Harty Cup final for first time in 106-year history

Results – Dr Harty Cup semi-finals

Cashel CS 1-12 Ardscoil Rís 0-14

Thurles CBS 3-20 Midleton CBS 2-7

Thurles CBS 3-20

Midleton CBS 2-7

FOR THE FIRST time in the 106-year history of the Dr Harty Cup, two Tipperary schools will contest the final when Thurles CBS face first-time finalists Cashel CS.

Thurles earned their spot in a 19th final with a stunning final three-quarters of an hour, outscoring Midleton CBS by 1-15 to 1-1 to win by 16 points, while earlier Cashel defeated Ardscoil Rís in an exciting finish by a point.

For Thurles CBS, Jimmy Lahart struck 2-2, Robbie Ryan 1-5, and Joe Maher and Robbie Stapleton four points apiece but their management of Éamonn Buckley, assisted by Tipperary selector Pádraic Maher, will be just as happy with a defensive effort that kept Midleton to just two scores in the final 46 minutes of hurling.

Both sides squeezed through their quarter-finals with injury-time goals and they shared three goals in an electrifying 90-second spell between the eighth and ninth minutes.

After Lahart showed great stickwork to level the game at 0-3 apiece, Joe Maher gained possession from the puck-out and fed Lahart again, who rifled to the far corner.

Midleton weren’t behind for long. Timmy Wilk delivered an enticing crossfield ball which Jack Leahy flicked wonderfully behind the cover, beating the goalie in a foot-race to pull the sliotar to the net.

Jack Leahy.

Straight from the puck-out, Maher found Lahart again, and he produced an identical finish to his effort a minute previous. Shane Irwin’s point in reply made it 2-3 to 1-4,

Wilk was switched to full-back for Midleton as Dylan McCarthy nudged them back within a point but Thurles struck six of the final seven points of the half, with Jim Ryan and Eoin O’Connell choking out opposition attacks and Joe Egan running midfield, while Pádraig O’Dwyer gave star man Leahy little easy, tigerishly sticking to his task.

There were three points for Robbie Ryan as well as efforts from Maher, Stapleton, and Egan, while Leahy’s super solo score after shaking off two Thurles defenders highlighted the efforts Midleton had to conjure to work the scoreboard. 2-9 to 1-6 at half-time.

It looked set to continue on the resumption with a Robbie Ryan free followed by the same player adding a third Thurles goal, taking their scoring streak to 1-5 without reply.

Midleton, as they did in the first half, found an immediate response; Ben Walsh’s dropping ball causing consternation and Colm Leahy scrambling the sliotar home with his first touch.

But Thurles couldn’t be denied. They reeled off another seven points without response, Maher and Stapleton striking three each.

When McCarthy pointed for Midleton in the 46th minute, it was their first white flag in half an hour’s hurling. And also their last. The final three points all for Thurles, through Lahart and two substitutes, James Doyle and Darragh Kelly, who fired just over the bar.

Earlier today, Cashel CS stunned Ardscoil Rís on a scoreline of 1-12 to 0-14. Adam Daly was the last-gasp hero with the winning point in stoppage-time, while David McGrath scored the decisive goal.

The victory in Kilmallock propels Cashel CS into their first ever Dr Harty Cup final against Ardscoil Rís, who won the All-Ireland Croke Cup last year.

Cashel were in front 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval. Their scoring stars over the course of the whole game were Ronan Connolly (0-5), McGrath (1-1) and Daly (0-4).

Free-taker Fintan Fitzgerald hit 0-6 for Ardscoil while Michael Collins, Mikey Gavin and Marc O’Brien scored 0-2 apiece.

Scorers for Thurles CBS: Jimmy Lahart 2-2, Robbie Ryan 1-5 (0-3f), Joe Maher 0-4, Robbie Stapleton 0-4, Tommy Maher 0-1 (f), Joe Egan 0-1, Aidan Stakelum 0-1, James Doyle 0-1, Darragh Kelly 0-1.

Scorers for Midleton CBS: Jack Leahy 1-2, Colm Leahy 1-0, Dylan McCarthy 0-2, Shane Irwin 0-2, James O’Brien 0-1.

Thurles CBS

1. Eoin Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams)

2. Liam Doyle (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Evan Morris (Holycross-Ballycahill), 4. Pádraig O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

7. Stephen Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris), 6. Jim Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), 5. Eoin O’Connell (Loughmore-Castleeiney)

8. Joe Egan (Moycarkey-Borris), 9. Tommy Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Joe Maher (Moycarkey-Borris), 11. Daniel Rossiter (Durlas Óg), 12. Aidan Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

13. Robbie Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill), 14. Jimmy Lahart (Holycross-Ballycahill), 15. Robbie Stapleton (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs

23. Bill Flanagan (Moycarkey-Borris) for Stakelum (46)

25. Darragh Kelly (Éire Óg Annacarty) for Rossiter (50)

19. James Doyle (Holycross-Ballycahill) for J Maher (52)

22. Darragh Fitzpatrick (Drom-Inch) for T Maher (56)

30. Kieran Purcell (Durlas Óg) for Stapleton (56)

Midleton CBS

1. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills)

2. Darragh Leahy (Castlemartyr), 3. Alex Moloney (Midleton), 4. Seán O’Callaghan (Aghada)

5. Cillian O’Callaghan (Dungourney), 6. Daniel Murnane (Carrigtwohill), 7. Timmy Wilk (Cobh)

12. Dylan McCarthy (Killeagh), 9. Tiarnán Roche (Midleton)

10. Shane Irwin (Erin’s Own), 11. Patrick Walsh (Carrigtwohill), 8. Tom O’Regan (Cloyne)

13. Jack Leahy (Dungourney), 14. Ben Walsh (Killeagh), 15. James O’Brien (Cloyne)

Subs

19. Carththaigh Cronin (Midleton) for O’Regan (h-t)

23. Colm Leahy (Killeagh) for Walsh (h-t)

24. Conor O’Leary (Fr O’Neills) for Irwin (35)

20. Michael Wall (Fr O’Neills) for O’Brien (42)

18. Dara Scanlon (Midleton) for McCarthy (58)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).