Monaghan defeat Armagh on penalties and Donegal see off Derry in semi-final clashes

Dr McKenna Cup Semi-Final Results

Donegal 2-9 Derry 0-11

Monaghan 0-15 Armagh 0-15 – Monaghan win 5-4 on penalties

Armagh's Niall Grimley with Monaghan's Conor McCarthy.

MONAGHAN AND DONEGAL will contest the 2022 Dr McKenna Cup final after both won their semi-final clashes tonight.

It took penalties before Monaghan secured victory against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds, while Donegal saw off Derry in Ballybofey.

Donegal's Paul Brennan and Derry's Lachlan Murray. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

David Garland struck the winning penalty in Monaghan’s victory as they won the shootout 5-4, Jemar Hill was unable to convert his penalty for Armagh.

The Orchard County were in front 0-4 to 0-1 after the first water break and Rory Grugan’s 28th minute free left them four clear. They maintained that advantage at the interval, 0-8 to 0-4,

A couple of David Garland frees and a Rory Beggan ’45 cut the deficit during the third quarter, Armagh in front 0-11 to 0-10 at the water break. They stayed in the ascendancy, Rian O’Neill’s 63rd minute point pushing them 0-14 to 0-11 clear before Monaghan hit a string of points courtesy of Jack McCarron (3) and Conor McCarthy before an injury-time score by Stefan Campbell rescued a draw for Armagh, penalties ultimately deciding the outcome.

Armagh's Ciaran Mackin with Monaghan's Conor McCarthy. Source: Jonathan Porter/INPHO

Derry made a bright start in MacCumhaill Park with Enda Downey kicking a couple of nice points as they went ahead 0-4 to 0-2 before being hit by Donegal’s first goal, courtesy of Caolan McGonigle just before the first water break.

Derry recovered to draw level, 1-3 to 0-6, in the second quarter but Donegal pounced for 1-2 without reply, the goal registered by Odhran McFadden-Ferry as they enjoyed a five-point advantage at the break.

Donegal coach Stephen Rochford. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Donegal pushed on to lead 2-8 to 0-7 by the second water break, both Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty amongst their point scorers. Derry hit the final three points of the game through Lachlan Murray (2) and Anton Tohill but Donegal held on for success.