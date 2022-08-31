Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 31 August 2022
Advertisement

West Cork club see DRA reject appeal against elimination from junior football championship

The Barryroe club had lost out on scoring difference in a group where they received a walkover in a game.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,416 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5853695
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GAA’S DISPUTES Resolution Authority have rejected an appeal by a West Cork club against their elimination from the local junior football championship.

The Barryroe club had launched the appeal after they lost out on scoring difference in the group stage of the Carbery (West Cork area) junior football championship.

Three teams finished on four points with Barryroe (-1) missing out, while Tadhg MacCarthaigh (+1) and Argideen Rangers (0)  qualified. Barryroe had been handed a walkover in their opening game by Bandon, the remaining team in that group, and all games involving Bandon were subsequently excluded in the final analysis of scoring difference. It is understood the Barryroe club were unhappy at the lack of information in advance over how final placings would be determined in the event of a three-way tie.

They first appealed their elimination to the Cork county board last week and while that was unsuccessful, it was recommended that Barryroe be reinstated by means of play-off. 

The Carbery board last Friday morning stated they were progressing with their championship after the Cork county board decision but Barryroe took their case to the DRA which resulted in quarter-final ties being postponed last weekend.

The Carbery board have now issued a statement in response to the DRA decision.

“Following a hearing before the DRA, the Barryroe appeal against the decision by the Carbery Board and the Cork County Executive was rejected by the hearing panel. The Carbery JAFC will resume this weekend. There will be no further comment from the Carbery Board on this matter.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie