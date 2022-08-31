West Cork club see DRA reject appeal against elimination from junior football championship

THE GAA’S DISPUTES Resolution Authority have rejected an appeal by a West Cork club against their elimination from the local junior football championship.

The Barryroe club had launched the appeal after they lost out on scoring difference in the group stage of the Carbery (West Cork area) junior football championship.

Three teams finished on four points with Barryroe (-1) missing out, while Tadhg MacCarthaigh (+1) and Argideen Rangers (0) qualified. Barryroe had been handed a walkover in their opening game by Bandon, the remaining team in that group, and all games involving Bandon were subsequently excluded in the final analysis of scoring difference. It is understood the Barryroe club were unhappy at the lack of information in advance over how final placings would be determined in the event of a three-way tie.

They first appealed their elimination to the Cork county board last week and while that was unsuccessful, it was recommended that Barryroe be reinstated by means of play-off.

The Carbery board last Friday morning stated they were progressing with their championship after the Cork county board decision but Barryroe took their case to the DRA which resulted in quarter-final ties being postponed last weekend.

Due to the CLG Barra Rua requesting DRA arbitration, re: their appeal against the Carbery Board to the County Executive not being upheld,we have decided to pause our Junior A football championship at this time. As a result all 4quarter finals are postponed until further notice. — Carbery GAA (@carberygaa) August 26, 2022

The Carbery board have now issued a statement in response to the DRA decision.

“Following a hearing before the DRA, the Barryroe appeal against the decision by the Carbery Board and the Cork County Executive was rejected by the hearing panel. The Carbery JAFC will resume this weekend. There will be no further comment from the Carbery Board on this matter.”

