BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 16 September 2020
Advertisement

Draft system to be used for a Springbok trial match 'never seen before'

Foreign-based players such as Toulouse’s Cheslin Kolbe and Rynhardt Elstadt will be unavailable.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 6:55 PM
29 minutes ago 932 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5206707
Rassie Erasmus pictured after South Africa's win against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.
Image: Ashley Western
Rassie Erasmus pictured after South Africa's win against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.
Rassie Erasmus pictured after South Africa's win against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.
Image: Ashley Western

SOUTH AFRICA RUGBY announced today it will hold a Springbok trial match on 3 October without foreign-based players after a televised draft system ahead of the Rugby Championship later this year.

The Rugby World Cup winners will organise the fixture between director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’s ‘Springbok Green’ and coach Jacques Nienaber’s ‘Springbok Gold’ at Cape Town’s Newlands.

The pair will take it in turns to select squads of 25 players from an enlarged list of 60 on a live broadcast next week, but individuals such as Toulouse’s Cheslin Kolbe and  will be unavailable.

“This will not only be an opportunity to see the best of the best available talent in South Africa square off against each other in what promises to be something never seen before, but it will also provide the players with another valuable opportunity to shake off the rust and get the legs and lungs going after not playing any rugby in the last six months,” Erasmus said.

“It will be exciting – from the moment we select the squads, with a number of twists thrown in for good measure – through the build-up to the match and the actual encounter in Cape Town,” he added.

The move echoes New Zealand’s recent North-South fixture played before they named their outfit for the Rugby Championship which has been moved to 7 November-12 December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said he was unable to give the green light for the side to participate in the tournament as the country continues to battle the virus outbreak.

“We’re still not in a position to confirm plans for the Springboks, but it remains our wish that they play Tests this year,” said Roux.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It would not only be great to see the Rugby World Cup champions in action, but it would also give the Bok management valuable preparation for next year’s tour of the British and Irish Lions,” he added.

SA Rugby also announced the domestic season would start on 26 September as the Blue Bulls play the Natal Sharks and the Golden Lions face the Western Stormers at Pretoria’s Loftus Versfeld.

The competition will see teams play each other home and away – with further details to be announced – behind closed doors, before a final on 23 January. 

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie