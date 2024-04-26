Connacht make four changes for trip to Dragons

CONNACHT HAVE MADE four changes to the side that hammered Zebre last weekend as they travel to Newport to face the Dragons on Saturday (8pm, RTÉ Two/Premier Sports 2).

Denis Buckley, Gavin Thornbury, Cian Prendergast and Tiernan O’Halloran all come into the westerners’ starting XV, while Dylan Tierney-Martin is set for his first action in three months off the bench at Rodney Parade.

Pete Wilkins has again opted for a 6-2 split on the bench, where Caolin Blade and Cathal Forde will cover the backs while Matthew Devine and JJ Hanrahan continue as starting half-backs.

Advertisement

“We’ve had a great training week so everyone’s fully prepared and ready to go,” said Connacht boss Wilkins. “Rodney Parade is always a tough place for visiting teams and we’re fully aware of the importance of us getting a win in the context of the overall season.

“With Denis, Gavin, Cian and Tiernan coming in, they bring added experience and leadership which is needed in these type of games. Combined with a consistent selection across the rest of the 23 I’m confident we have a squad capable of coming home with the win.”

Connacht (v Dragons)

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Shane Jennings

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. John Porch

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Matthew Devine

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe Joyce

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Shamus Hurley-Langton

7. Conor Oliver

8. Cian Prendergast

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Sam Illo

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Jarrad Butler

21. Caolin Blade

22. Cathal Forde

23. Paul Boyle