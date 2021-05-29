Dramatic 95th-minute goal sees Shamrock Rovers return to winning ways

Longford Town 0

Shamrock Rovers 1

Ronan Macnamara reports from Bishopsgate

IT WAS another late, late show for Shamrock Rovers as Rory Gaffney’s 95th-minute winner gave the champions a 1-0 win over Longford Town at Bishopsgate.

It arrests a run of three games without a win for Rovers and closes the gap on Sligo Rovers at the summit to the minimum, and it also means the Hoops have won nine points in added time this season.

Both sides played out a tentative opening half with Longford maintaining a disciplined shape to stifle the Rovers attack.

The hosts started well and had a strong appeal for a penalty waved away by referee Ray Mathews after Aaron McNally’s cross caught Lee Grace on the arm from point-blank range.

Rovers dominated and looked dangerous after the half-hour mark. The best chance of the half fell to Liam Scales when Sean Gannon found him in acres of space at the back post, but his tame header went wide.

Scales thought he had set up Gaffney but the goal was correctly ruled out for a handball.

Graham Burke had two shots in quick succession fly wide of either post as the first half drew to a close.

Stephen Bradley’s charges dominated the second period. Steacy produced a smart save low to his right to keep out Burke’s free kick in the 55th minute.

Gaffney should have done better after he met Scales’ cross, but he couldn’t keep his header down before Burke dragged a shot wide from 12 yards with the goal at his mercy.

Town striker Rob Manley spurned his sides best opportunity of the game in the 65th minute when he hooked over from close range.

The champions persevered and got their reward with the last kick of the game. Steacy produced a stunning save to deny Burke but Gaffney hammered home from close range to break Longford hearts.

Longford Town: Lee Steacy, Aaron McNally (Karl Chambers 57), Aaron O’Driscoll, Paddy Kirk, Aodh Dervin, Dean Zambra, Michael McDonnell, Aaron Robinson, Callum Thompson (Dylan Grimes 57), Rob Manley (Joe

Manley 90), Aaron Dobbs (Dean Byrne 76).

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Lee Grace, Roberto Lopes, Liam Scales, Gary O’Neill (Chris McCann 82), Danny Mandroiu, Graham Burke, Aaron Greene (Dean Williams 74), Rory Gaffney.