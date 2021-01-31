BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 31 January 2021
Dramatic finish in Boston as Lakers hold on for victory over Celtics

Boston Celtics’ Daniel Theis missed from three feet with 0.7 seconds left on the clock.

By Press Association Sunday 31 Jan 2021, 11:02 AM
Daniel Theis misses a shot at the final buzzer.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DANIEL THEIS MISSED a last-second tip shot as the Boston Celtics suffered a 96-95 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two sides were evenly matched in the first half but Boston pulled away into the third quarter, outscoring their opponents 29-19 before LA staged a comeback in the fourth.

The Lakers were up seven points with 1:34 left to play, before a pair of free throws from Kemba Walker, and a pair of shots from Jayson Tatum – who finished with 30 points – drew the sides closer.

But Theis missed from three feet with 0.7 seconds left on the clock to give the win to the Lakers, Anthony Davis top scoring for the side with 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Damian Lillard scored 44 points and made a 27-foot three point jumper at the buzzer as the Portland Trail Blazers edged past the Chicago Bulls 123-122.

The Bulls were up five points with 32.1 seconds left on the clock, but Lillard made two three-point jump shots inside the last 8.9 seconds in the win.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 but it was not enough as the Milwaukee Bucks were downed by the Charlotte Hornets 126-114.

The Houston Rockets overcame the New Orleans Pelicans 126-112, and Bam Adebayo had a last-second block as the Miami Heat held on to defeat the Sacramento Kings 105-104.

The Memphis Grizzlies won their sixth in a row with a 129-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the Dallas Mavericks made it five games without a win after losing to the Phoenix Suns 111-105, and the Golden State Warriors saw off the Detroit Pistons 118-91.

