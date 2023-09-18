Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Draxler playing for PSG in 2021.
German international Draxler leaves PSG for Qatar club Al-Ahli
The midfielder joined PSG in January 2017 for a reported €36m.
1 hour ago

GERMAN INTERNATIONAL MIDFIELDER Julian Draxler has left Paris Saint-Germain to sign for Al-Ahli of Qatar, the French club announced on Monday.

Qatar-owned PSG said Draxler, 29, had joined the Doha-based side on a permanent deal without revealing any details about the fee for a player whose contract in the French capital still had a year to run.

Al-Ahli, who came eighth in the 12-team Qatar Stars League last season, said Draxler had signed a deal until 2025 after completing his medical on Sunday.

Draxler’s move to Qatar from PSG follows that of Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who joined Al-Arabi last week for a fee of close to €50 million according to French media reports.

Senegal defender Abdou Diallo also left PSG for Al-Arabi last month.

Draxler, who was in Germany’s squad for their triumphant 2014 World Cup campaign, played for Schalke and Wolfsburg before joining PSG in January 2017 for a reported €36m plus bonuses.

However, he had fallen out of favour before spending last season on loan at Benfica.

– © AFP 2023

